Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
wjle.com
Legendary Former DCHS Basketball Coach Harold Luna Has Died
Legendary former high school basketball coach Harold Luna passed away Monday at NHC Healthcare Center in Smithville at the age of 85. Luna coached both boys and girls at DeKalb County High School from 1964-69, then began coaching the boys program only until 1984. His total record was 516-179. Mr....
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
wjle.com
Local Political Red Wave Among Top Stories of 2022 in DeKalb County
A local red wave politically for Republicans, a man indicted for first degree murder in the fatal hammer beating of his girlfriend, a teen arrested for aggravated arson and first degree murder in the death of his father, other headlining crimes and court decisions, fatal crashes, the loss of life in bizarre lake episodes, missing persons, destructive fires, floods, winter storms, COVID, school coaching and principal changes, and even a super bowl championship for a local pee wee Junior Pro football team were among the top news stories of the year for 2022 in DeKalb County but there were many more.
wjle.com
Robert Vance Watkins
Robert Vance Watkins age 86, passed away December 24, 2022 at Claiborne Hughes Health and Rehab in Franklin, TN. He was born November 22, 1936 to his parents the late Oscar Vance and Wilma Irene McTeer Watkins. He was a member of Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and he was Management for Sears Roebuck for 37 years. Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife of 66-1/2 years, Marie W. Watkins of Smithville; 2 daughters, Tamulia Raniece (Allen) Pollitt of Tampa, FL., and Pamulia Vaniece (Jeff) Landry of Thompson Station, TN.; grandchildren, Randall Waker, Vance (Kyra) Walker, Anne Marie Pollitt, MaryLee Pollitt, Nicholas (Julie) Landry, Hillary Landry, and Trevor Landry; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Willow, Johnny, James, Jay, Jordan, Kenzie, Layney, Zoey; also survived by, Jeffery Stephenson, Dylan Moore, and Julia Ventura. The family has honored Mr. Watkins request to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
wjle.com
Brittany Lynn Schemmer
Ms. Brittany Lynn Schemmer, age 37 of Smithville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ms. Schemmer was born on September 6, 1985 in Nashville, TN to her parents, Joseph Blossom & Cindy Furline Lloyd. She was a member of the Smithville Church of God & was formerly employed at Shiroki North America.
wjle.com
Alexandria Mayor Lloyd Dyer Has Passed Away After Only Four Months in Office
Four months after taking office as Alexandria Mayor, Lloyd Dyer has died. Mayor Dyer passed away on Friday, December 23 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. Dyer had been involved in Alexandria city government for several years serving as Alderman, Vice Mayor, and Mayor. He was elected to his first 4-year...
wjle.com
Woman Dies in Fire at Her Smithville Home
A woman perished in a fire at her Smithville residence this morning (Tuesday) at 201 Hayes Street. Dead is 37-year-old Brittany Schemmer. According to Detective Brandon Donnell of the Smithville Police Department, city workers spotted the fire as they were passing by and reported it at 10:23 a.m. “The Smithville...
wjle.com
Two Found with Meth During Traffic Stop
A man and woman are facing drug charges after a deputy found them with methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop investigation. 34-year-old Timothy William Patrick of Walker Drive and 30-year-old Tavisha Juanita Hall of Midway Road, Smithville are each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver. Bond for each is $50,000 and they will be in court January 5.
Comments / 0