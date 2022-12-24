Robert Vance Watkins age 86, passed away December 24, 2022 at Claiborne Hughes Health and Rehab in Franklin, TN. He was born November 22, 1936 to his parents the late Oscar Vance and Wilma Irene McTeer Watkins. He was a member of Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and he was Management for Sears Roebuck for 37 years. Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife of 66-1/2 years, Marie W. Watkins of Smithville; 2 daughters, Tamulia Raniece (Allen) Pollitt of Tampa, FL., and Pamulia Vaniece (Jeff) Landry of Thompson Station, TN.; grandchildren, Randall Waker, Vance (Kyra) Walker, Anne Marie Pollitt, MaryLee Pollitt, Nicholas (Julie) Landry, Hillary Landry, and Trevor Landry; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Willow, Johnny, James, Jay, Jordan, Kenzie, Layney, Zoey; also survived by, Jeffery Stephenson, Dylan Moore, and Julia Ventura. The family has honored Mr. Watkins request to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

