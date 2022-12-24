Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Craig H. Neilsen Foundation invites applications for programs to create opportunity and independence for those with spinal cord injury
Since 2002, the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation has been dedicated to supporting both programs and scientific research to improve the quality of life for those affected by and living with spinal cord injury. Inspired by its founder, Craig H. Neilsen, who suffered from a high-level spinal cord injury (SCI) for more than 20 years until his death in 2006, the foundation partners with scientific, charitable, and educational organizations conducting spinal cord injury research, rehabilitation, and clinical training in spinal cord medicine, and supports grassroots organizations assisting individuals affected by SCI.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for Consumer Products Fund
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for the Consumer Products Fund. The fund was originally created to help consumers understand product labeling, marketing, advertising, and product performance claims; the potential personal and environmental health impacts of product ingredients; and to promote truth-in-advertising and also truth-in-labeling with required warnings and disclosures. Over the past several years, this fund has supported projects that promote truth telling and consumer understanding regarding product ingredients and performance to protect people’s rights, health, and safety.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Hilton Foundation awards $175 million in quarterly grants and PRIs
The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has announced second- and third-quarter grants and program-related investments (PRIs) totaling more than $175 million to 45 organizations working in the United States and internationally. Grants were awarded across the foundation’s program areas, including Catholic sisters, early childhood development, foster youth, homelessness, opportunity youth, and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Shaking things up, next-generation wealthy have big plans, study finds
Despite only half of millennial and Gen X ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) feeling prepared to assume responsibility for their family fortune—in the midst of the largest wealth transfer in U.S. history, estimated at nearly $84 trillion—they are making big plans for where and how to invest, a study from BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Campden Wealth finds.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Allen Distinguished Investigators in biology and medicine announced
The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, a division of the Allen Institute, has announced the latest cohort of Allen Distinguished Investigators. Eight grants of $1.25 million each were awarded in support of research projects led by 16 investigators. Funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the grants will support early-stage research projects with the potential to advance the fields of biology and medicine in two areas: nutrient sensing and protein lifespan, which were selected from an open call for topics through a 2021 campaign called “Ask Anything, Change Everything.” Selected investigators include Yi Lu, who is leading a project to engineer DNA molecules in a variety of ways to detect and visualize nutrients in single cells, and Janine Kirstein and Tim Clausen, who are building a “protein lifespan” kit to carefully track the complete life cycle of a single protein.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Urban Institute receives $2 million for tech apprenticeship programs
The Urban Institute has announced a $2 million grant from Google.org to launch a project aimed at helping small and midsize businesses in the Carolinas create and develop high-quality tech apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships are a workforce strategy that aid employers in addressing their talent needs and assist participants in gaining...
Comments / 0