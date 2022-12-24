The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, a division of the Allen Institute, has announced the latest cohort of Allen Distinguished Investigators. Eight grants of $1.25 million each were awarded in support of research projects led by 16 investigators. Funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the grants will support early-stage research projects with the potential to advance the fields of biology and medicine in two areas: nutrient sensing and protein lifespan, which were selected from an open call for topics through a 2021 campaign called “Ask Anything, Change Everything.” Selected investigators include Yi Lu, who is leading a project to engineer DNA molecules in a variety of ways to detect and visualize nutrients in single cells, and Janine Kirstein and Tim Clausen, who are building a “protein lifespan” kit to carefully track the complete life cycle of a single protein.

1 DAY AGO