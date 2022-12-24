Read full article on original website
Craig H. Neilsen Foundation invites applications for programs to create opportunity and independence for those with spinal cord injury
Since 2002, the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation has been dedicated to supporting both programs and scientific research to improve the quality of life for those affected by and living with spinal cord injury. Inspired by its founder, Craig H. Neilsen, who suffered from a high-level spinal cord injury (SCI) for more than 20 years until his death in 2006, the foundation partners with scientific, charitable, and educational organizations conducting spinal cord injury research, rehabilitation, and clinical training in spinal cord medicine, and supports grassroots organizations assisting individuals affected by SCI.
University of Nebraska Medical Center receives $20 million gift
University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a $20 million estate gift from alumnus Joe Williams (’50) in support of the UNMC College of Pharmacy. The bequest includes $7.5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Pharmacy Endowment Fund, which will provide more than $300,000 annually in distributions, with initial funding to augment student scholarships; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Endowment Matching Fund, which will be used to match commitments from future donors to establish endowments that support students, faculty, and programs in the college; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. Williams Endowed Deanship Fund; and $2.5 million to help with expenses for the construction and ongoing maintenance of the Center for Drug Discovery. Starting next fall, pharmacy students will begin receiving Williams Scholarships in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
Western Reserve Health Foundation invites applications for projects in Mahoning County
The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley invites applications for its Western Reserve Health Foundation (WRHF) grant program. WRHF seeks to improve the health and well-being of all residents of Mahoning County and recognizes that residents experience varying degrees of health based on the structures, cultures, and geographies in which they are situated. For example, some problems are experienced more intensely by certain racial or ethnic populations, rural or urban communities, women, LGBTQAI+ persons, or people with disabilities. Therefore, the size and scope of awarded grants will reflect the different depths and complexities of these barriers to ensure that all residents can equitably achieve and maintain health and well-being.
Scripps Howard Foundation invites submissions for Scripps Howard Awards
The Scripps Howard Foundation invites submissions for the Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious American journalism competitions, which offers $170,000 in prize money in 15 categories. The Scripps Howard Awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers,...
Philanthropy 1992–2022: What difference can 30 years make?
Since 1992, charitable giving in the United States has grown in tandem with the economy, but the mix of sources has shifted significantly, a report from the the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy finds. The report, Philanthropy 1992–2022: What difference can 30 years make? (17 pages, PDF), found that in 2021, individuals accounted for 67.4 percent of total giving, down from 81.9 percent in 1992, while the share of foundation grants increased from 6.7 percent to 18.7 percent; the share of bequests also grew, from 6.6 percent to 9.5 percent, while that of corporate giving fell slightly, from 4.8 percent to 4.3 percent. While annual grantmaking by the largest foundation grew more than twentyfold, from $282 million by the Ford Foundation in 1992 to $5.95 billion by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2022, the report also notes that the number of and giving by donor-advised funds have skyrocketed and collective and collaborative sources of giving such as giving circles and funder collaboratives also have increased substantially. In terms of issue area, the share of charitable dollars going to religious causes and organizations fell sharply, from 46 percent in 1992 to 27 percent in 2021. In addition, the study found that the number and budgets of public charities grew 151 percent, while the total incomes and assets of the 100 largest jumped 426 percent and 599 percent, respectively.
Urban Institute receives $2 million for tech apprenticeship programs
The Urban Institute has announced a $2 million grant from Google.org to launch a project aimed at helping small and midsize businesses in the Carolinas create and develop high-quality tech apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships are a workforce strategy that aid employers in addressing their talent needs and assist participants in gaining...
