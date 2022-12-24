Since 1992, charitable giving in the United States has grown in tandem with the economy, but the mix of sources has shifted significantly, a report from the the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy finds. The report, Philanthropy 1992–2022: What difference can 30 years make? (17 pages, PDF), found that in 2021, individuals accounted for 67.4 percent of total giving, down from 81.9 percent in 1992, while the share of foundation grants increased from 6.7 percent to 18.7 percent; the share of bequests also grew, from 6.6 percent to 9.5 percent, while that of corporate giving fell slightly, from 4.8 percent to 4.3 percent. While annual grantmaking by the largest foundation grew more than twentyfold, from $282 million by the Ford Foundation in 1992 to $5.95 billion by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2022, the report also notes that the number of and giving by donor-advised funds have skyrocketed and collective and collaborative sources of giving such as giving circles and funder collaboratives also have increased substantially. In terms of issue area, the share of charitable dollars going to religious causes and organizations fell sharply, from 46 percent in 1992 to 27 percent in 2021. In addition, the study found that the number and budgets of public charities grew 151 percent, while the total incomes and assets of the 100 largest jumped 426 percent and 599 percent, respectively.

