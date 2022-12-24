University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a $20 million estate gift from alumnus Joe Williams (’50) in support of the UNMC College of Pharmacy. The bequest includes $7.5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Pharmacy Endowment Fund, which will provide more than $300,000 annually in distributions, with initial funding to augment student scholarships; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Endowment Matching Fund, which will be used to match commitments from future donors to establish endowments that support students, faculty, and programs in the college; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. Williams Endowed Deanship Fund; and $2.5 million to help with expenses for the construction and ongoing maintenance of the Center for Drug Discovery. Starting next fall, pharmacy students will begin receiving Williams Scholarships in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO