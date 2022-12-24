Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Craig H. Neilsen Foundation invites applications for programs to create opportunity and independence for those with spinal cord injury
Since 2002, the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation has been dedicated to supporting both programs and scientific research to improve the quality of life for those affected by and living with spinal cord injury. Inspired by its founder, Craig H. Neilsen, who suffered from a high-level spinal cord injury (SCI) for more than 20 years until his death in 2006, the foundation partners with scientific, charitable, and educational organizations conducting spinal cord injury research, rehabilitation, and clinical training in spinal cord medicine, and supports grassroots organizations assisting individuals affected by SCI.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for Consumer Products Fund
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for the Consumer Products Fund. The fund was originally created to help consumers understand product labeling, marketing, advertising, and product performance claims; the potential personal and environmental health impacts of product ingredients; and to promote truth-in-advertising and also truth-in-labeling with required warnings and disclosures. Over the past several years, this fund has supported projects that promote truth telling and consumer understanding regarding product ingredients and performance to protect people’s rights, health, and safety.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Nebraska Medical Center receives $20 million gift
University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a $20 million estate gift from alumnus Joe Williams (’50) in support of the UNMC College of Pharmacy. The bequest includes $7.5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Pharmacy Endowment Fund, which will provide more than $300,000 annually in distributions, with initial funding to augment student scholarships; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. and Millie E. Williams Endowment Matching Fund, which will be used to match commitments from future donors to establish endowments that support students, faculty, and programs in the college; $5 million to establish the Joseph D. Williams Endowed Deanship Fund; and $2.5 million to help with expenses for the construction and ongoing maintenance of the Center for Drug Discovery. Starting next fall, pharmacy students will begin receiving Williams Scholarships in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Western Reserve Health Foundation invites applications for projects in Mahoning County
The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley invites applications for its Western Reserve Health Foundation (WRHF) grant program. WRHF seeks to improve the health and well-being of all residents of Mahoning County and recognizes that residents experience varying degrees of health based on the structures, cultures, and geographies in which they are situated. For example, some problems are experienced more intensely by certain racial or ethnic populations, rural or urban communities, women, LGBTQAI+ persons, or people with disabilities. Therefore, the size and scope of awarded grants will reflect the different depths and complexities of these barriers to ensure that all residents can equitably achieve and maintain health and well-being.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Allen Distinguished Investigators in biology and medicine announced
The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, a division of the Allen Institute, has announced the latest cohort of Allen Distinguished Investigators. Eight grants of $1.25 million each were awarded in support of research projects led by 16 investigators. Funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the grants will support early-stage research projects with the potential to advance the fields of biology and medicine in two areas: nutrient sensing and protein lifespan, which were selected from an open call for topics through a 2021 campaign called “Ask Anything, Change Everything.” Selected investigators include Yi Lu, who is leading a project to engineer DNA molecules in a variety of ways to detect and visualize nutrients in single cells, and Janine Kirstein and Tim Clausen, who are building a “protein lifespan” kit to carefully track the complete life cycle of a single protein.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Hilton Foundation awards $175 million in quarterly grants and PRIs
The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has announced second- and third-quarter grants and program-related investments (PRIs) totaling more than $175 million to 45 organizations working in the United States and internationally. Grants were awarded across the foundation’s program areas, including Catholic sisters, early childhood development, foster youth, homelessness, opportunity youth, and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
International Center for Journalists, Serrapilheira Institute invite applications for Brazilian journalists to investigate scientific disinformation
The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), in partnership with the Serrapilheira Institute, invites applications for collaborative reporting conducted by Brazilian journalists, communications professionals, and/or researchers. The initiative is part of the global Disarming Disinformation program, launched by ICFJ with the Scripps Howard Foundation, and aims to support journalism that reveals the people and money behind disinformation campaigns.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Urban Institute receives $2 million for tech apprenticeship programs
The Urban Institute has announced a $2 million grant from Google.org to launch a project aimed at helping small and midsize businesses in the Carolinas create and develop high-quality tech apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships are a workforce strategy that aid employers in addressing their talent needs and assist participants in gaining...
Comments / 0