Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Avalanche Warning issued for backcountry near Logan as heavy mountain snow piles up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center on Wednesday issued a days-long avalanche warning for backcountry areas in mountains near Logan as the latest snow storm dropped heavy, wet snow on the slopes -- and on the older layers of snow that have become weak and sugary between the storms.
kmyu.tv
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
kvnutalk
North Logan mayor pleased with citizen input on development; and looks ahead to future city events – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN — On KVNU’s For the People program last week, North Logan mayor Lyndsay Peterson said they have had some complaints from residents over some of the developments in the community, but she said one of the things she loves about North Logan residents is that they show up to city council and planning commission meetings and make their voices heard.
KUTV
1 pinned, extricated in Weber County traffic collision; respondents warn of slick roads
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The sole occupant of one vehicle involved in a two-car crash just east of Ogden Tuesday morning reportedly became pinned to the highway's guard rail during the collision which was thought to be prompted by slick road conditions. Representatives of the Weber Fire District said...
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
kvnutalk
Mary Winfrey Morris – Cache Valley Daily
February 17, 1941 – December 22, 202 (age 81) Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications. Mary was born February 17, 1941, in Bluefield, WV, the youngest daughter of Hubert Price Winfrey and Mary Virginia Willis. She married James (Jim) Overton Morris, Jr., in Alexandria, VA, August 5, 1960. They had 52 years together. Mary and Jim had two daughters and one son, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
kvnutalk
Gayle’dean Blair Bradford – Cache Valley Daily
January 19, 1932 – December 24, 2022 (age 90) Gayle’dean Blair Bradford, wonderful wife, mom, and matriarch of five generations, passed away in. her sleep early on Christmas Eve morning, December 24th, 2022, at the age of 90 in Layton, UT. Gayle was reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Dale H Bradford, along with her parents, Anthony Lucien (Bob) and Leona Jackson Blair, her two siblings, Carma Karen and Vaughn Blair, and many other special individuals on the other side of the veil.
kvnutalk
Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily
July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
kvnutalk
Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson – Cache Valley Daily
July 1, 1930 — December 24, 2022 (age 92) Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson. She married Lloyd Thompson...
kvnutalk
Vern Deakin – Cache Valley Daily
June 10, 1938 — December 20, 2022 (age 84) Vern Deakin passed away December 20, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 84. He was born June 10, 1938 to Fern and Jennie Abbott Deakin. He was raised in Blue Creek, Tremonton and Fielding Utah. He attended Bear River High School where he met his love, Judith Owen. They married August 2, 1957 in Fielding, Utah where they resided until purchasing a home in Tremonton, where they raised their family. Judy passed away February 1, 2016. Due to strokes Vern has resided at Maple Springs in Brigham City the past 3 years.
ksl.com
Ogden City being 'proactive' in finding housing solutions
OGDEN, Utah — As the housing crisis continues, Ogden is attempting to relieve its current and future residents. The city is proposing a change to the current planning and zoning ordinance to allow for older hotels and motels to be converted into multi-family housing units. Ogden City Council member...
kvnutalk
Steven Lynn Earl – Cache Valley Daily
April 24, 1953 – December 24, 2022 (age 59) Steven Lynn Earl passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on December 24, 2022. Steve was born in Logan, Utah on April 24, 1953, to Orange Lavar Earl and Violet Beldon Parker Earl. He was the youngest of their 8 children.
kvnutalk
Robert George Nelsen II – Cache Valley Daily
March 17, 1956 – December 17, 2022 (age 66) On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Robert George Nelsen II, passed away at age 66. Rob was born on March 17, 1956 in Kalispell, Montana to Forrest Linwood (Mike) and Neta Leone (Minthorn) Nelsen. In 1974, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Reynolds, graduated from Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Oregon and enlisted in the United States Army. Rob and Liz raised four daughters, Brandice, Samantha, Andrea, and Shana. Rob retired from the United States Army Reserves in 1996 as a Master Sergeant. In November, 2004, Rob was married and sealed to Saundra Lynn Gottschalk.
kjzz.com
Dog rescued on Christmas after spending night cliffed out above waterfall in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews helped reunite an owner with his dog after she became cliffed out in northern Utah. Rescuers said a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon with his dog, Nala, on Christmas Eve when the pair became separated. They said after a...
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
kvnutalk
Haydon Michael Stapp – Cache Valley Daily
December 24, 2006 – December 19, 2022 (age 15) Haydon Michael Stapp, 16, of Logan, UT passed way on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Logan, UT, just five days away from his sixteenth birthday. Haydon was born to Mike Stapp and Sarah Petersen on December 24, 2006. Haydon is...
kvnutalk
13-year-old Layton boy believed to be headed out of state – Cache Valley Daily
LAYTON — An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Layton Police Department, in an attempt to locate a 13-year-old boy who is considered to be in danger after allegedly being taken by a non-family member. Police said the victim, Evan Mcconney left his home Monday night to meet...
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
kvnutalk
Jeri Gardner White – Cache Valley Daily
January 21, 1960 — December 21, 2022 (age 62) Jeri (Gardner) White passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the company of family and loved ones. Jeri was born January 21, 1960 in Watsonville, California to Dale Gardner and Barbara H. Beach. She and her family relocated to Utah in her early childhood. Jeri attended Logan High School where she excelled as a cheerleader. She would always tell everyone how she was able to do backflips across the entire football field, they just needed to tell her when she was close to the end of the field so she didn’t hit the wall.
KSLTV
West Weber couple shares message of gratitude after house fire
WEBER COUNTY — A couple living in West Weber is trying to find a new place to live after a fire damaged their house on Christmas Eve morning. Kelsee and Carson Bishop’s home of nine months has a long history. The property is owned by Carson’s side of the family.
Comments / 0