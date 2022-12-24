ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

kvnutalk

North Logan mayor pleased with citizen input on development; and looks ahead to future city events – Cache Valley Daily

NORTH LOGAN — On KVNU’s For the People program last week, North Logan mayor Lyndsay Peterson said they have had some complaints from residents over some of the developments in the community, but she said one of the things she loves about North Logan residents is that they show up to city council and planning commission meetings and make their voices heard.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Mary Winfrey Morris – Cache Valley Daily

February 17, 1941 – December 22, 202 (age 81) Mary Morris, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Logan, UT due to medical complications. Mary was born February 17, 1941, in Bluefield, WV, the youngest daughter of Hubert Price Winfrey and Mary Virginia Willis. She married James (Jim) Overton Morris, Jr., in Alexandria, VA, August 5, 1960. They had 52 years together. Mary and Jim had two daughters and one son, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Gayle’dean Blair Bradford – Cache Valley Daily

January 19, 1932 – December 24, 2022 (age 90) Gayle’dean Blair Bradford, wonderful wife, mom, and matriarch of five generations, passed away in. her sleep early on Christmas Eve morning, December 24th, 2022, at the age of 90 in Layton, UT. Gayle was reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Dale H Bradford, along with her parents, Anthony Lucien (Bob) and Leona Jackson Blair, her two siblings, Carma Karen and Vaughn Blair, and many other special individuals on the other side of the veil.
LAYTON, UT
kvnutalk

Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale – Cache Valley Daily

July 20, 1955 ~ December 5, 2022 (age 67) Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings–Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
PARIS, ID
kvnutalk

Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson – Cache Valley Daily

July 1, 1930 — December 24, 2022 (age 92) Sharyl Lynne Anderson Thompson passed away at age 92 on December 24, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. She was born July 1, 1930 in Bear River City, Utah to Vernal C (Ike) and Elrita Jensen Anderson. She married Lloyd Thompson...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Vern Deakin – Cache Valley Daily

June 10, 1938 — December 20, 2022 (age 84) Vern Deakin passed away December 20, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 84. He was born June 10, 1938 to Fern and Jennie Abbott Deakin. He was raised in Blue Creek, Tremonton and Fielding Utah. He attended Bear River High School where he met his love, Judith Owen. They married August 2, 1957 in Fielding, Utah where they resided until purchasing a home in Tremonton, where they raised their family. Judy passed away February 1, 2016. Due to strokes Vern has resided at Maple Springs in Brigham City the past 3 years.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden City being 'proactive' in finding housing solutions

OGDEN, Utah — As the housing crisis continues, Ogden is attempting to relieve its current and future residents. The city is proposing a change to the current planning and zoning ordinance to allow for older hotels and motels to be converted into multi-family housing units. Ogden City Council member...
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Steven Lynn Earl – Cache Valley Daily

April 24, 1953 – December 24, 2022 (age 59) Steven Lynn Earl passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on December 24, 2022. Steve was born in Logan, Utah on April 24, 1953, to Orange Lavar Earl and Violet Beldon Parker Earl. He was the youngest of their 8 children.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Robert George Nelsen II – Cache Valley Daily

March 17, 1956 – December 17, 2022 (age 66) On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Robert George Nelsen II, passed away at age 66. Rob was born on March 17, 1956 in Kalispell, Montana to Forrest Linwood (Mike) and Neta Leone (Minthorn) Nelsen. In 1974, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Reynolds, graduated from Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Oregon and enlisted in the United States Army. Rob and Liz raised four daughters, Brandice, Samantha, Andrea, and Shana. Rob retired from the United States Army Reserves in 1996 as a Master Sergeant. In November, 2004, Rob was married and sealed to Saundra Lynn Gottschalk.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Haydon Michael Stapp – Cache Valley Daily

December 24, 2006 – December 19, 2022 (age 15) Haydon Michael Stapp, 16, of Logan, UT passed way on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Logan, UT, just five days away from his sixteenth birthday. Haydon was born to Mike Stapp and Sarah Petersen on December 24, 2006. Haydon is...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Jeri Gardner White – Cache Valley Daily

January 21, 1960 — December 21, 2022 (age 62) Jeri (Gardner) White passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the company of family and loved ones. Jeri was born January 21, 1960 in Watsonville, California to Dale Gardner and Barbara H. Beach. She and her family relocated to Utah in her early childhood. Jeri attended Logan High School where she excelled as a cheerleader. She would always tell everyone how she was able to do backflips across the entire football field, they just needed to tell her when she was close to the end of the field so she didn’t hit the wall.
LOGAN, UT

