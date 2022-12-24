Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sierra Kempney says new members are welcome to attend Lewis County's Suicide Bereavement Support Group
LOWVILLE- In April, Lewis County will officially achieve its first year of offering a suicide bereavement support group. The program is offered for those who are suffering the loss of a loved one due to suicide. The group meets every fourth Tuesday of each month in Lowville, NY. Program spokesperson...
flackbroadcasting.com
Otter Lake Fire Department investigates calls for possible structure fire at WigWam, tree down
ONEIDA COUNTY- Several emergency agencies were on scene at the WigWam in Forestport, NY Monday afternoon after 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls about a possible structure fire. Forestport, Otter Lake and Woodgate Fire Departments were all on scene at around 12:15 p.m. Someone called 9-1-1 over a possible structure fire, but...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Maciol during annual Snowmobile Safety Press Conference: Ride safe and respect landowners property
CAMDEN- You know that snowmobiling season has started or is very close when our local law enforcement agencies start hosting safety press conferences. For Oneida County, the Sheriff’s Office held their annual safety gathering Tuesday, where New York State Forest Rangers, neighboring law enforcement agencies and officials joined-in with their message to snowmobilers: ride safe and responsibly.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of vandalism in Lowville, Troopers say
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is accused of vandalism in the town of Lowville, authorities say. Cindy L. Miller, 39, of Lowville, NY was arrested early Tuesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree. According to...
Comments / 0