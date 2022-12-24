ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons Falls, NY

Sheriff Maciol during annual Snowmobile Safety Press Conference: Ride safe and respect landowners property

CAMDEN- You know that snowmobiling season has started or is very close when our local law enforcement agencies start hosting safety press conferences. For Oneida County, the Sheriff’s Office held their annual safety gathering Tuesday, where New York State Forest Rangers, neighboring law enforcement agencies and officials joined-in with their message to snowmobilers: ride safe and responsibly.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lewis County woman accused of vandalism in Lowville, Troopers say

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is accused of vandalism in the town of Lowville, authorities say. Cindy L. Miller, 39, of Lowville, NY was arrested early Tuesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree. According to...
LOWVILLE, NY

