Downingtown, PA

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Teams

A state finalist, a repeat PCL champion, District 1 finalists in 4A and 3A, a gritty underdog postseason run and league champions highlighted the team level. On an individual scale, there were highlight-reel goals, remarkable saves, gutsy defensive plays and some standout numbers to go with a slew of all-league and all-state nominations.
Mercury roundup (Dec. 27): Smith, Kropp double-doubles lift Methacton girls basketball over Berks Catholic

Highlights: Mairi Smith and Cassidy Kropp both had double-doubles in a win for Methacton over Berks Catholic in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith scored 21 points with 19 rebounds and Kropp had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Smith made seven blocks and Kropp had six assists. Abby Arnold added 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Langdon led Berks Catholic with 12 points.
Lapp scores 1,000th point, Dock Mennonite rolls past Owen J. Roberts

TOWAMENCIN >> Nathan Lapp came into Tuesday night 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after quarter against Owen J. Roberts the Dock Mennonite senior had pulled just three points closer. Lapp, however, was not feeling any pressure. “I just trusted my teammates to find me,” he said....
