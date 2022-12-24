Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Teams
A state finalist, a repeat PCL champion, District 1 finalists in 4A and 3A, a gritty underdog postseason run and league champions highlighted the team level. On an individual scale, there were highlight-reel goals, remarkable saves, gutsy defensive plays and some standout numbers to go with a slew of all-league and all-state nominations.
papreplive.com
Pennridge’s Shane Velez is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year
Shane Velez was intent on leaving the Pennridge boys soccer better than when he started. “Really, I wanted to put the focus on the team and just be a role model,” Velez said. “And someone that the freshmen and the sophomores could look up to and base how they want to lead the team the next few years.”
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Maddy Lowe is 2022 All-Area Girls Volleyball Player of the Year
East Marlborough >> Unionville senior outside hitter and captain Maddy Lowe, the Daily Local News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, is the only player in the distinguished history of the Longhorns volleyball program to receive all-state honors three times. “Maddy has had a tremendous impact on the Unionville volleyball...
papreplive.com
Pennridge’s Anna Croyle is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Anna Croyle knows any mistake she makes on a soccer field is one people will remember, but it’s hard to remember any mistakes the Pennridge junior was actually responsible for. There’s no position Audrey Anderson values more than center back, so for her to put a freshman who had...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 27): Smith, Kropp double-doubles lift Methacton girls basketball over Berks Catholic
Highlights: Mairi Smith and Cassidy Kropp both had double-doubles in a win for Methacton over Berks Catholic in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith scored 21 points with 19 rebounds and Kropp had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Smith made seven blocks and Kropp had six assists. Abby Arnold added 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Langdon led Berks Catholic with 12 points.
papreplive.com
Lapp scores 1,000th point, Dock Mennonite rolls past Owen J. Roberts
TOWAMENCIN >> Nathan Lapp came into Tuesday night 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after quarter against Owen J. Roberts the Dock Mennonite senior had pulled just three points closer. Lapp, however, was not feeling any pressure. “I just trusted my teammates to find me,” he said....
St. Elizabeth falls to Mount St. Dominic at Mount Holiday Festival - girls basketball
Mia Barone led all scorers with 15 points when Mount St. Dominic defeated St. Elizabeth 47-26 in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Gianna Stern contributed 11 points for Mount St. Dominic (1-4). Molly McHale compiled 12 points and six rebounds for St. Elizabeth (1-2), while...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
UPenn receives gift to establish basketball assistant coach endowment
The University of Pennsylvania has announced a gift from alumnus and Penn Basketball Board member John Di Paolo to create an endowment for the assistant basketball coach’s position in UPenn’s Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics. Current women’s basketball associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Kelly Killion will be the...
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
delawaretoday.com
Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style
Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield
This Is Shake Shack's Ninth Location In Pennsylvania
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash
A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
delawarebusinessnow.com
Avelo holds 1-day flash sale for early Feb. flights from Wilmington to Florida
Avelo Airways iheld a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expired Monday night on Dec. 26, passengers received 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Under the promotion, passengers had to travel...
2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
