Kennett Square, PA

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Teams

A state finalist, a repeat PCL champion, District 1 finalists in 4A and 3A, a gritty underdog postseason run and league champions highlighted the team level. On an individual scale, there were highlight-reel goals, remarkable saves, gutsy defensive plays and some standout numbers to go with a slew of all-league and all-state nominations.
PERKASIE, PA
Mercury roundup (Dec. 27): Smith, Kropp double-doubles lift Methacton girls basketball over Berks Catholic

Highlights: Mairi Smith and Cassidy Kropp both had double-doubles in a win for Methacton over Berks Catholic in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith scored 21 points with 19 rebounds and Kropp had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Smith made seven blocks and Kropp had six assists. Abby Arnold added 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Langdon led Berks Catholic with 12 points.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Lapp scores 1,000th point, Dock Mennonite rolls past Owen J. Roberts

TOWAMENCIN >> Nathan Lapp came into Tuesday night 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after quarter against Owen J. Roberts the Dock Mennonite senior had pulled just three points closer. Lapp, however, was not feeling any pressure. “I just trusted my teammates to find me,” he said....
LANSDALE, PA
UPenn receives gift to establish basketball assistant coach endowment

The University of Pennsylvania has announced a gift from alumnus and Penn Basketball Board member John Di Paolo to create an endowment for the assistant basketball coach’s position in UPenn’s Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics. Current women’s basketball associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Kelly Killion will be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
COATESVILLE, PA
Wilmington Designer Shakira Hunt on Her Signature Style

Wilmington-based artist and designer Shakira Hunt of Shakira Hunt Creative Studio marries form and function in her everyday style. Free-flowing and dictated by my mood. Because I’m always on the go, I like to grab pairable, transitional things that feel light. Most of the time, I’m in athletic wear and oversized shirts—those are my thing. Tights, a crop top with an oversized white linen shirt and a pair of Chucks [Converse sneakers]—that’s my everyday kind of look.
WILMINGTON, DE
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA

Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
STRASBURG, PA
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash

A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
CLAYMONT, DE

