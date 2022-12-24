ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Sources: Tyler Huntley 4th Pro Bowl alternate, behind Lamar Jackson

By Adam Schefter
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tyOC_0jtQcraO00

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was voted as the AFC's fourth alternate Pro Bowl quarterback, one slot after third alternate Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson , the quarterback he is replacing again Saturday, league sources told ESPN.

Huntley, who will start his third game of the season Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons , got more votes than other quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill , Derek Carr and Mac Jones , who went to the Pro Bowl last season during his rookie year.

If any of the top three quarterbacks voted to Pro Bowl weekend -- Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes , Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow -- decide not to attend, there's an outside chance that the Ravens could have two quarterbacks attending and participating in Pro Bowl weekend, which it is believed would be a league first.

Huntley is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, and he will continue his attempt Saturday to prove his value to Baltimore and other teams. Should some of the top quarterbacks back out and Huntley wind up going to the Pro Bowl, his offseason value could be further boosted.

Huntley, 24, has completed 70.3% of his passes this season for 413 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions this season while also rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

There had been optimism heading into this week that Jackson would return, but he missed all three practices. He hasn't suited up since injuring his knee in the first quarter of a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

The Ravens have lost five of the six games that Jackson hasn't started the past two years.

Without Jackson this season, Baltimore has been held to 16 points or fewer in three straight games for the first time since 2000. The Ravens have only scored two touchdowns in three games, including none in their past seven quarters.

The Ravens (9-5) can secure their fourth playoff berth in five seasons by the end of this weekend. Baltimore can clinch with a win over Atlanta and at least two losses by these three AFC East teams: the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets. The Ravens can also reach the postseason if the Jets, Patriots, Browns, Colts, Raiders and Titans all lose.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Fins' Tagovailoa day-to-day; Bridgewater in line to start

The Dolphins said QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is day-to-day and could be out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, with Teddy Bridgewater in line to start a game that could send Miami to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy