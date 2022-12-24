ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

"We Remember You" at FUMC Gets $10K Grant

(MURFREESBORO) First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, has received a $10,000 grant from ENCORE Ministry to help provide support for dementia caregivers. The program provides holistic and all-encompassing support to family caregivers of persons living with dementia. It also supports community education programs. According to the World Health...
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities

The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon

(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Woman Dies in Fire at Her Smithville Home

A woman perished in a fire at her Smithville residence this morning (Tuesday) at 201 Hayes Street. Dead is 37-year-old Brittany Schemmer. According to Detective Brandon Donnell of the Smithville Police Department, city workers spotted the fire as they were passing by and reported it at 10:23 a.m. “The Smithville...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond

In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy