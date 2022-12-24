Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee family pokes fun at winter 'panic buying' with bread loaf snow sculpture
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Bread and milk: they're the hardest things to find in grocery stores when a winter storm is looming. As snow fell across Middle Tennessee over Christmas weekend, one family in Macon County skipped the traditional snowman and built a "tribute to bread" snow sculpture.
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
wgnsradio.com
"We Remember You" at FUMC Gets $10K Grant
(MURFREESBORO) First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, has received a $10,000 grant from ENCORE Ministry to help provide support for dementia caregivers. The program provides holistic and all-encompassing support to family caregivers of persons living with dementia. It also supports community education programs. According to the World Health...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities
The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
Residents Asked to Refrain From Dripping Faucets
Local utility districts are reporting losing a lot of water across Sumner County due to water line breaks and dripping faucets. They are asking residents to “Refrain” due to “Strain.” Turn off dripping faucets and notify them immediately if you experience a water line break. Contact...
wgnsradio.com
A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon
(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
Goodlettsville resident concerned about rest of winter after 3-day power outage
Nashville Electric Service (NES) announced power has been restored after 72,000 customers lost power during Middle Tennessee’s historic weather event.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
The Daily South
Keith Urban Spreads Christmas Cheer By Donating $200,000 To Nashville Charities
Country star Keith Urban took on a new role this year—Santa Claus. The “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” singer spread a little holiday cheer around Nashville this year with some much-appreciated, end-of-year donations to local charities The Nashville Food Projects, Thistle Farms, and Music Health Alliance.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
wjle.com
Woman Dies in Fire at Her Smithville Home
A woman perished in a fire at her Smithville residence this morning (Tuesday) at 201 Hayes Street. Dead is 37-year-old Brittany Schemmer. According to Detective Brandon Donnell of the Smithville Police Department, city workers spotted the fire as they were passing by and reported it at 10:23 a.m. “The Smithville...
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
The last time snow fell on Christmas Day
The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.
thunder1320.com
Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond
In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
Comments / 0