Outside Workers Brave Below-Zero Temperatures. Here Are Their Strategies for Coping With the Brutal Cold

More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
thechicagogenius.com
Southwest Airlines Tells Passengers at Midway They Might Want to Start Forming Own Society
MIDWAY — After a weekend of canceled planes and backed-up air traffic, Southwest Airlines is encouraging passengers waiting in Chicago Midway International Airport to maybe consider just settling there and forming a new society of airport-dwellers. “We’re truly sorry for everyone who is still waiting,” said Jay McVay, a...
Chicago's Christmas Eve Forecast Shows More Frigid Temperatures, Easing Winds
Friday saw below-zero temperatures and ferocious winds across the Chicago area, and while things aren’t going to warm up much on Saturday, there will be slight improvements that portend much bigger changes to come. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon for counties in northwest Indiana,...
Metra UP-NW Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Irving Park, ‘Extensive Delays' Expected
Delays are expected and service on some lines is halted after a Metra train traveling from the northwest suburbs to Chicago struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning, a tweet from Metra says. According to 9:05 a.m. tweet from Metra, inbound and outbound service is halted near Irving Park after Union Pacific...
Left for Dead: How One Suburban Police Department Solved a Hit-and-Run Crash
As the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate on hit-and-run crashes lags behind other major cities, with case after case going cold, some despite obvious clues, one suburban police department has taken a very different approach. “It's really difficult to solve a hit and run crash because of the fact...
NBC Chicago
Smash-and-Grab Burglary Spree Hits 8 Southwest Side Businesses in Less Than 2 Hours
A series of smash-and-grab burglaries was reported this week on Chicago’s Southwest Side and in several neighboring suburbs, with the thieves smashing open glass doors and windows and stealing items from inside businesses. A total of eight of the burglaries occurred within a span of just two hours on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
NBC Chicago
Thieves Hit Mag Mile Stores Twice This Week, Including Christmas Morning: Police
Chicago Police are investigating two store burglaries on the Magnificent Mile this week, with one of the thefts occurring on Christmas morning. On Sunday at approximately 4:30am, three men stopped in a white colored van outside the Bottega Veneta Store in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and smashed the front glass window, according to police.
NBC Chicago
Kenwood Tenants Report ‘Unlivable' Conditions after Pipes Burst Inside
Several tenants in a Kenwood apartment building have been living in difficult conditions during the coldest weather of the season, according to eight residents who spoke with NBC 5 on Monday. The problems range from no heat or sporadic running water, to flooding in at least two units because of...
Deadline to get no-strings-attached $500 payment from Chicago approaching soon
More than 25,000 Chicago residents will be chosen by lottery to receive a one-time, no-strings attached payment of $500. The fund is intended for those who had difficulty accessing federal relief payments in 2020 and 2021.
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
fox32chicago.com
Plane makes unscheduled landing at O'Hare Airport after passenger's overheated laptop causes small fire
CHICAGO - A flight headed to Germany from Los Angeles had to make an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday night. According to Lufthansa, flight LH457 made the unscheduled landing as a precautionary measure after a small fire was reported on the plane. The fire was caused by a...
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
fox32chicago.com
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood
BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Winter storm to bring 2 to 6 inches of snow, blizzard-like conditions, dangerous cold to Chicago area
CHICAGO — A winter snowstorm is moving through the Chicago area Thursday, causing significant snowfall, high winds and dangerous temperatures. Widespread snowfall will move from west to east as we get into the afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect (for the bright pink counties in graphic below) through 6 a.m. Saturday. Wind […]
