The Ten Best Games for Playdate in 2022
For the last year and a half now, I’ve been quietly publishing a little column once or twice a month where I just talk about nifty little indie games I’m playing that are doing something unique – whether that’s mechanically, narratively, artistically, or otherwise. You’re going...
PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023 Announced
The PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 have been officially confirmed to be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. As detailed by PlayStation.Blog, all three of these titles will be available on Tuesday, January 3, for all PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members. Star...
The 3 Funniest Gaming Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, we're taking a look back at the funniest gaming stories to come across IGN this year. While we had plenty of series stories, from major acquisitions to triple-A games being delayed, we also had a few that made us snort chuckle while drinking our morning coffee. From EA making literally every gamer made with a single tweet, to a newly-announced game about a squirrel with a gun who's name is Conker, and somehow getting Doom to run on something that doesn't even play video games, it's been a crazy year. And we also have a very important message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Player Titles
Overwatch 2 stepped up its cosmetic game from the original Overwatch, adding brand new cosmetic options such as Weapon Charms and Souvenirs. You might have noticed another subtle new addition to Overwatch 2: Player Titles. These cosmetics appear as a subtitle beneath your username in both your player card and beneath your username during your highlight intro for Play of the Game.
Looking Back: 3 Biggest News Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, we take a look back at the three biggest news stories that made waves with our viewers. It's been a year filled with new game announcements, headlines about mega corporations buying other mega corporations, and unfortunate delays. But the Daily Fix audience is a discerning one. Here are the three that really struck a chord with you, our viewers.
After Blizzard: The Big New AAA-to-Indie Exodus Is in Full Swing
At this year’s Summer Game Fest a new indie developer called Frost Giant Studios revealed its debut game, Stormgate, to the world. If you saw the cinematic trailer and thought, ‘Hey, that looks a bit like StarCraft’, then it will come as no surprise that Frost Giant is a studio largely made up of ex-Blizzard developers; a collection of people who stepped away from one of the most prolific studios in history to forge their own path.
Vernal Edge - Official Gameplay Trailer
Vernal Edge is a 2D action-packed Metroidvania featuring an intense combat system, tight platforming sequences, and a powerful story of rivalry, revenge, and growth. Vernal Edge is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Captain Hargrave II
Captain Hargrave II is a level 4 Templar Hunts Mission. Captain Hargrave II is aboard his ship in the center of the Thames. Get to the high mast of one of the ships surrounding him. Use the water to help you sneak to a good lookout point. Once you have some high ground take a look down into the mess of ships, noting the location of Captain Hargrave. Set up your Rope Launch to cross directly over the top of him.
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
Steinbjorn Set
"Armor crafted from Slumber Stones, it offers excellent protection from sharp blades and blunt objects." The Steinbjorn set boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. Equipping the Steinbjorn Plackart grants the Bloodthirsty Retaliation perk. After significant damage is taken, Kratos' attacks will restore some lost Health for a time. The Steinbjorn Gauntlets grants Stunning Retaliation I. When Kratos takes damage, there is a Moderate LUCK chance to stagger and inflict 25 Stun damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Adding the Steinbjorn Waist Guard grants Stunning Retaliation II, which increases the Stun Damage to 50.
M6 - Seeking Precious Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M6 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Precious Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Ending Explained
Like the rest of the Main Story, High on Life's ending has a few surprises for you to discover. While all roads end with a battle against the G3's leader, Garmantuous, you can prompt several different interactions before rolling credits. On top of that, High on Life features a Secret Ending that you can experience with just a few minutes of work.
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
Train Hideout Memories
The Train Hideout missions become available after you unlock the Train Hideout during Sequence 3. Follow the Assassin icon to find the train. You can Fast Travel to the train by pressing and holding square/X when the train icon is selected on the world map. Agnes is your contact to start these memories.</span>
Runic Hailstone Knob
"A knob that is said to draw energy from the frost of its foes." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, RUNIC, and LUCK. When equipped, it grants the Prey Upon Frost perk. There is a Moderate LUCK chance on hitting a Frosted enemy to gain a Blessing of RUNIC.
Tarkov Wipe and Patch Notes Dec 28
Get ready for new content, bug fixes, and a wipe for Escape From Tarkov with the release of Patch 0.13.0.0 on December 28, 2022. Explore the Streets of Tarkov and all its new major points-of-interest and take advantage of new skills introduced with this patch. On this page of IGN's...
Grip of the Fallen Alchemist
"A grip originally forged by an alchemist who was said to ve experimenting with runic magic to increase their lifespan." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, VITALITY, and LUCK. When equipped, it grants the Serpent's Health Burst. There is a high LUCK chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful hit with the Serpent's Snare skill.
Guardians of Elderon - Official Reveal Trailer
Guardians of Elderon is a free-to-play combat-focused base builder game. Get to create your very own fantasy base, summon powerful guardians, go on unique quests, and attack the base of other players to become the greatest summoner in Elderon. Guardians of Elderon is coming to iOS, Android, and PC soon.
3 Movies We are excited for in 2023 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
There are a ton of exciting movies on the calendar for 2023, from Marvel, to video game adaptations, to Marvel again, here’s 3 movies we’re excited for in 2023!
Fortnite Update and Week 4 Challenges Dec 27
As we enter Week 4 of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1, a newcomer with a familiar face enters the scene: the Heavy Shotgun has been Unvaulted in Fortnite, available for you to wreak havoc in all playlists. On top of this, Week 4 Weekly Quests kicks off with a brand new theme: Into the Wilds!
