The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack withdrew the subpoena it issued to former President Donald Trump, as the probe wraps up and and Republicans are set to take control of the chamber in January. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the chairman of the committee, stated in a letter to Trump’s attorney on Wednesday, CNN reports. “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 MINUTES AGO