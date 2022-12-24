Read full article on original website
Couch Potato: Holiday Break Over, Let’s Play Some Ball!
Hope you had a merry Christmas. Hope you’ll have a happy New Year. After a week with no Bladen County sports teams playing the break is over. The Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament opens Wednesday afternoon at West Bladen High School with Scotland (6-1) playing North Brunswick (5-5) at 2 p.m. That will be followed by Dillon Christian (5-3) playing St. Pauls (3-5) at 4 p.m. Wilmington Laney (10-0) will meet Whiteville (0-6) at 6 p.m. The host Knights (8-1) will cap the first round against Pamlico (3-6) at 8 p.m.
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 28:. 1. High School Basketball: Today-Friday, Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament, West Bladen High School with four boys’ games each day beginning at 2 p.m. West Bladen plays Pamlico at 8 p.m. today in the first round. Admission is $6 each day with no passes out. (READ MORE)
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 27:. 1. High School Basketball: Wednesday-Thursday. The East Bladen boys and girls basketball teams will play in the Wilmington Hoggard Christmas Classic. Wednesday, the Eagles’ boys play Topsail at noon and the girls play Wilmington Ashley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the boys play South Brunswick at 4:30 p.m. and the girls play Wilmington Laney at 6 p.m.
2022 Sports Year in Review – July
The passing of long-time Clarkton coach, teacher and administrator Harold Ford headlined the July sports stories. Ford coached Clarkton to a state basketball championship, but was remembered more for his influence on the community. Jason Jones was named the new head baseball coach at West Bladen. Jones has coached West...
