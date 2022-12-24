Read full article on original website
‘Peteyville’ creator has been making seasons bright for 35 years
HAMMOND, Ind. (December 26, 2022) – In 1987, Pete Basala was newly married and decided to hang a string of lights on his Hessville home when it got close to Christmas. Each year he added a little more — additional lights, inflatables, figurines, homemade animatronic pieces, photo backdrops — covering the home and lawn. Soon it wasn’t just his lawn he was decorating and his display spilled over into neighboring yards.
Memorial Junior High hosts first Toys for Tots event, one student surprised by special gift
LANSING, Ill. (December 23, 2022) – Memorial Junior High School hosted their first Toys for Tots, with a surprise for one eighth grade student. Associate Principal for Operations & Activities, Mrs. Foster, applied for the program, and was approved. The toys were provided courtesy of Joliet Marine Corps — the first time Memorial has been a recipient of the program.
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, mild
LANSING, Ill. (December 27, 2022) – Continuing Lansing’s warming trend, Wednesday’s forecast includes a high temperature of 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Enterprise agreement, holiday bonuses? – Thornton Township Board meeting recap
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 27, 2022) – The Thornton Township Board held its December meeting on December 20, 2022. The meeting included an agreement with Enterprise, public comment regarding holiday bonuses, and a holiday message from Supervisor Tiffany Henyard. Enterprise General Fleet Agreement. After acceptance of the Enterprise General...
Obituary: Albert Fennema
Albert “Bud” Fennema, age 98, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, December 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Monet Fennema, nee Stallé, and the late Geraldine Fennema, nee Lawson. Loving father of Bonnie (Charles) Olentine, late Larry Fennema, Amy (Brian) Hackert, late Glen Fennema, and the late infant son Brian Fennema. Step-father of the late Mark (Joann) Neily, Eric (Peggy) Neily, and Jennifer Neily. Cherished grandfather of Amber (Matt) Kunnen, Ashley (Phill) Solomond, and Tyler Olentine. Dear brother of 14 siblings.
Obituary: Jose Mendez Jr.
On 12/22/22, Jose (Joe) Mendez, age 66, of East Chicago, IN, was called home by God while surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Elena Mendez. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Darlena Mendez; children Wendy (Terry) King, Jocelin (Miguel) Palacio, Jose (Brandy) Mendez III; cherished grandchildren Brielee, Olivia, Alexander, Terry Jr., Gabriel; brothers Edwin (Kimberly) Mendez, Jesus Manuel Mendez and devoted companion of man’s best friend “Bo”.
Obituary: Greg A. Compeau
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Greg Allen Compeau, born January 17, 1953 (69 years old), passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Lansing, IL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jane Compeau (nee Dokter), and their children: Jennifer (Chris) Voccia and Cynthia (Blaine Bugaski) Compeau, grandchildren: Parker Sarkady, Chloe Sarkady and Miles Voccia, niece Kerry (Ples) Dunn (nee Strohmeyer), and mother-in-law Lydia Dokter. Greg is also survived by many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Kenneth and Josephine Compeau (nee Kippen), sister Sharon Camacho (nee Mullally), nephews Jeff, Scott and Mark Strohmeyer, and father-in-law Reverend Bernie Dokter. Greg will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
