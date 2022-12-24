Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Greg Allen Compeau, born January 17, 1953 (69 years old), passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Lansing, IL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jane Compeau (nee Dokter), and their children: Jennifer (Chris) Voccia and Cynthia (Blaine Bugaski) Compeau, grandchildren: Parker Sarkady, Chloe Sarkady and Miles Voccia, niece Kerry (Ples) Dunn (nee Strohmeyer), and mother-in-law Lydia Dokter. Greg is also survived by many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Kenneth and Josephine Compeau (nee Kippen), sister Sharon Camacho (nee Mullally), nephews Jeff, Scott and Mark Strohmeyer, and father-in-law Reverend Bernie Dokter. Greg will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

LANSING, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO