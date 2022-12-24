ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, mild

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, mild

LANSING, Ill. (December 27, 2022) – Continuing Lansing’s warming trend, Wednesday’s forecast includes a high temperature of 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

‘Peteyville’ creator has been making seasons bright for 35 years

HAMMOND, Ind. (December 26, 2022) – In 1987, Pete Basala was newly married and decided to hang a string of lights on his Hessville home when it got close to Christmas. Each year he added a little more — additional lights, inflatables, figurines, homemade animatronic pieces, photo backdrops — covering the home and lawn. Soon it wasn’t just his lawn he was decorating and his display spilled over into neighboring yards.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
2 shot in Englewood home

2 shot in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
CHICAGO, IL
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Memorial Junior High hosts first Toys for Tots event, one student surprised by special gift

LANSING, Ill. (December 23, 2022) – Memorial Junior High School hosted their first Toys for Tots, with a surprise for one eighth grade student. Associate Principal for Operations & Activities, Mrs. Foster, applied for the program, and was approved. The toys were provided courtesy of Joliet Marine Corps — the first time Memorial has been a recipient of the program.
LANSING, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago

In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
CHICAGO, IL

