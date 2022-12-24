Read full article on original website
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, mild
LANSING, Ill. (December 27, 2022) – Continuing Lansing’s warming trend, Wednesday’s forecast includes a high temperature of 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
thelansingjournal.com
‘Peteyville’ creator has been making seasons bright for 35 years
HAMMOND, Ind. (December 26, 2022) – In 1987, Pete Basala was newly married and decided to hang a string of lights on his Hessville home when it got close to Christmas. Each year he added a little more — additional lights, inflatables, figurines, homemade animatronic pieces, photo backdrops — covering the home and lawn. Soon it wasn’t just his lawn he was decorating and his display spilled over into neighboring yards.
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood
BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
thechicagogenius.com
Southwest Airlines Tells Passengers at Midway They Might Want to Start Forming Own Society
MIDWAY — After a weekend of canceled planes and backed-up air traffic, Southwest Airlines is encouraging passengers waiting in Chicago Midway International Airport to maybe consider just settling there and forming a new society of airport-dwellers. “We’re truly sorry for everyone who is still waiting,” said Jay McVay, a...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
thelansingjournal.com
Memorial Junior High hosts first Toys for Tots event, one student surprised by special gift
LANSING, Ill. (December 23, 2022) – Memorial Junior High School hosted their first Toys for Tots, with a surprise for one eighth grade student. Associate Principal for Operations & Activities, Mrs. Foster, applied for the program, and was approved. The toys were provided courtesy of Joliet Marine Corps — the first time Memorial has been a recipient of the program.
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
Pickup truck slides into icy pond in Des Plaines; one person hospitalized
(CBS) -- A pickup truck slid into a pond Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.It happened at Howard Avenue and Mount Prospect Road.The truck had one person inside. Rescuers were able to get to that person out, and rush him or her to the hospital.A dive team was able to get the truck out of the water.
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
tourcounsel.com
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago
In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
