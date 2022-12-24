Read full article on original website
Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service
Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service. The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Duke of Sussex slammed for having infamous ‘Cards Against Humanity’ game in royal room
The Duke of Sussex is being criticised for having an infamous card game that mocks the late Queen and Prince Philip in his royal residence. Outrage erupted on Saturday (18.12.22) after a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ box was spotted in one of Prince Harry’s rooms in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Hardest working member of Royal Family revealed
Princess Anne has again been confirmed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. The Princess Royal, 72, carried out 214 engagements in 2022, which included trips to America and the Falkland Islands. It meant she racked up the highest number of official engagements out of the working royals. The...
Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’
Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
George Michael ‘forgives Barry Manilow from beyond grave’
George Michael is said by a psychic to have forgiven Barry Manilow from beyond the grave. A clairvoyant made the claim after the singers fell out when Barry, 79, tried to sue George over his band Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ hit. Barry claimed the song sounded like his...
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'
Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present. The 68-year-old talk show host – worth $2.5billion – was videoed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum, after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating
Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. Kate Moss’ 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said in a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine her agents used to laugh and call her “ham and cheese sandwich girl” when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
Boris Becker ‘reunites with mum for first time since being freed from jail’
Boris Becker has reportedly reunited with his mum for the first time since being freed from jail. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was said on Wednesday (21.12.22) by several news outlets to have visited his 87-year-old mother Elvira with his risk analyst girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Leimen, Germany, a day after he opened up in an interview with German TV how being able to call her from prison helped keep him sane.
