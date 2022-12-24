Read full article on original website
Related
Snoop Dogg says highest he ever got on drugs was partying with Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg says the highest he ever got on drugs was partying with country music veteran Willie Nelson. The 51-year-old rapper said he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn’t want to show “weakness”. Dad-of-four Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0