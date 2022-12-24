ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'

Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Boris Becker ‘reunites with mum for first time since being freed from jail’

Boris Becker has reportedly reunited with his mum for the first time since being freed from jail. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was said on Wednesday (21.12.22) by several news outlets to have visited his 87-year-old mother Elvira with his risk analyst girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Leimen, Germany, a day after he opened up in an interview with German TV how being able to call her from prison helped keep him sane.
Samantha Markle calls Harry and Meghan series 'fake news'

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'. Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100 million fake news PR machine. It's...
Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service

Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service. The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
