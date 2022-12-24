Read full article on original website
Here's The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won't Be Having Christmas With The Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be spending Christmas in the UK with the rest of the royal family – and now we know why!. The Sussexes Snub King Charles’ Christmas Invite ‘As Relations Continue To Sour’. Back in November, it was reported that the Duke...
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
The Royal Family Reportedly Thought Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Naming Their Daughter 'Lilibet' Was 'Bewildering' And 'Rather Presumptuous'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana was born on June 4th, 2021, in Santa Barbara, and therefore 18 months old now – but many people still haven’t gotten over her name, as sources have suggested that there is still a lot of controversy surrounding it within the royal family!
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
The Royal Staff Reportedly Have A Secret Nickname For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry—And It’s Quite Rude
We’ve heard so much about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think about other members of the royal family – and the institution as a whole – in their controversial Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries, so it’s interesting to hear what the other side have to say about them! Especially as we rarely get to hear what the royal family really think due to their longstanding “never complain, never explain” tradition.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not the First Members of the Royal Family to Allow Cameras Inside Their Everyday Lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries is actually not the first time that the royal family shared their lives with the world.
Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church
The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.The Earl and Countess of Wessex were...
The most powerful photos of the royal family from 2022, according to royal photographers
Royal photographers captured powerful images of the royal family in 2022 at Queen Elizabeth's final public engagement and funeral.
Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Prince William’s godmother who quit Buckingham Palace role amidst racism row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household, who stepped down after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss, has been revealed as Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after Lady Hussey, 80, asked racially offensive questions about Fulani’s heritage at the event. The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday (29 November), hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks as “insulting”.Lady Susan served the late Queen...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Receive New Royal Titles
Both Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have been granted new titles thanks to Prince William's father, King Charles III. King Charles has now named Kate as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, according to People. The role comes as no surprise since the Princes of Wales has been honoring that specific guard regiment since marrying into the royal family.
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry Confirms New Tell-All Interview, Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 22, 2022. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next series, Live to Lead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will serve as executive producers on the upcoming project. Prince...
Andrew makes surprise appearance at Sandringham - but expert says he'll 'never be working royal'
The Duke of York, 62, walked behind senior royals as crowds lined the road outside Sandringham church for the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Norfolk estate.
Elle
Prince Louis Gives His Sister Princess Charlotte an Adorable Christmas Gift
On Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales walked around Sandringham church with their children, leading to an absolutely adorable moment between Prince Louis and his older sister, Princess Charlotte. In a viral clip on Twitter, four-year-old Louis can be seen running up to seven-year-old Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers.
