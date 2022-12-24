ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
shefinds

The Royal Staff Reportedly Have A Secret Nickname For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry—And It’s Quite Rude

We’ve heard so much about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think about other members of the royal family – and the institution as a whole – in their controversial Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries, so it’s interesting to hear what the other side have to say about them! Especially as we rarely get to hear what the royal family really think due to their longstanding “never complain, never explain” tradition.
The Independent

Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.The Earl and Countess of Wessex were...
The Independent

Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Prince William’s godmother who quit Buckingham Palace role amidst racism row

The member of the Buckingham Palace household, who stepped down after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss, has been revealed as Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after Lady Hussey, 80, asked racially offensive questions about Fulani’s heritage at the event. The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday (29 November), hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks as “insulting”.Lady Susan served the late Queen...
PopCrush

Prince William and Kate Middleton Receive New Royal Titles

Both Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have been granted new titles thanks to Prince William's father, King Charles III. King Charles has now named Kate as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, according to People. The role comes as no surprise since the Princes of Wales has been honoring that specific guard regiment since marrying into the royal family.
Elle

Prince Louis Gives His Sister Princess Charlotte an Adorable Christmas Gift

On Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales walked around Sandringham church with their children, leading to an absolutely adorable moment between Prince Louis and his older sister, Princess Charlotte. In a viral clip on Twitter, four-year-old Louis can be seen running up to seven-year-old Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers.
