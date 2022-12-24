The NATO Pod is a joint development between GA-ASI and Sener Aeroespacial of Spain and will also increase the configuration and payload options for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Aircraft. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a designer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles and radar systems conducted a flight test on the new NATO Pod for the first time on 23 November 2022. The NATO Pod is a joint development between GA-ASI and Sener Aeroespacial of Spain. The NATO Pod is built by Sener Aeroespacial in Europe to meet NATO airworthiness standards. The NATO Pod will also increase the configuration and payload options for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft produced by GA-ASI.

