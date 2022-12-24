Read full article on original website
APOC-CRS secures Part 145 approval from EASA
Component Repair Shop B.V. has secured EASA Part 145 approval for Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd battery MRO. APOC Component Repair Shop B.V. (APOC-CRS) the newest component repair facility in Europe has been granted EASA Part 145 approval for MRO of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd batteries. APOC-CRS, a company in the APOC Aviation group, is situated halfway between Schiphol and Rotterdam airports. As an authorized SAFT NiCd battery repair facility, APOC-CRS has the potential to quickly expand to other battery types, particularly Embraer batteries for regional aircraft operators servicing major airport hubs in Europe.
AviaAM Leasing purchases two more Boeing 737-800 for Passenger-To-Freighter Conversion
The newly added aircraft by AviaAM Leasing, bearing serial numbers 29769 and 28225, are the fifth and sixth Boeing 737-800 jets respectively inducted to be converted into cargo jets. AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company involved in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced that the company has...
Lufthansa achieves significant milestone in the Air Traffic Management (ATM) domain
Lufthansa Systems is the first flight planning service provider, and Lido Flight 4D is the first operational solution that supports this new format. Lufthansa is the first airline in the world to file an eFPL (extended Flight Plan) with Air Traffic Control for an operational flight (ATC). Lufthansa Systems is the first flight planning service provider, and Lido Flight 4D is the first operational solution that supports this new format.
GA Telesis to dissemble five additional CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines for 2022
The CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the GA Telesis Asset Transaction Group and managed by GAT’s FSG. GA Telesis, LLC (GAT), a wholly owned, full-service aircraft engine overhaul and repair station has announced the disassembly of an additional three CFM56-5B, one CF6-80C2, and one PW4056-3 engine before the end of 2022. The engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the Company’s Asset Transaction Group. The engines will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.
Boeing to deliver 40 Additional 737-8 Jets to BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation, with the latest order for 40 additional Boeing 737-8 jets is advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, sustainable airplanes in demand with airline customers. Boeing has announced that the company has received an order from BOC Aviation Limited, a majority state-owned Chinese aircraft operating leasing company for...
GA-ASI tests the latest NATO Pod on MQ-9 unmanned aircraft
The NATO Pod is a joint development between GA-ASI and Sener Aeroespacial of Spain and will also increase the configuration and payload options for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Aircraft. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a designer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles and radar systems conducted a flight test on the new NATO Pod for the first time on 23 November 2022. The NATO Pod is a joint development between GA-ASI and Sener Aeroespacial of Spain. The NATO Pod is built by Sener Aeroespacial in Europe to meet NATO airworthiness standards. The NATO Pod will also increase the configuration and payload options for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft produced by GA-ASI.
