Elkhart Christmas tree drop-offs
Elkhart has drop-off locations for residents trying to get rid of their Christmas trees. They include Northside Gym, Westside Middle School parking lot, Pierre Moran Pavilion, and Riverview Park parking lot. The city asks that all decorations are removed before disposal. You can get rid of lights at the Elkhart...
Christmas tree disposal in South Bend
South Bend is offering free Christmas tree disposal. It’s for all residents within city limits. You can get rid of your tree from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the same day as trash pickup. To schedule a Christmas tree pickup, residents can submit an online request...
South Bend Police “elficers” save Christmas for a local family
Some South Bend Police officers have been credited with saving Christmas for a local family. In the midst of dealing with crashes and other situations due to the winter storm, officers were called to a home around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve on the report of a breaking and entering.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Canada goose freed from frozen sand along Lake Michigan edge
Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County firefighters are credited with saving a Canada goose that became frozen in the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. After freeing the bird, it was taken to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment....
Woman injured after crash on Robbins Lake Road
A woman was injured after a collision with another vehicle in Cass County. It happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Officers say that a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were northbound on Robbins Lake Road. A 19-year-old was heading eastbound on Teasdale Lake Street, drove through the stop...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Road commission: Slow down on ice-covered roads; too cold for salt to work
Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a Blizzard Warning until Saturday evening.
Power restored in Benton Harbor
A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.
One person hurt in crash on M-51 in Cass County
A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on M-51 near Elm Street. Officers say that a 46-year-old Dowagiac woman was stopped in the road and getting ready to turn into a driveway. That’s when a 62-year-old...
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
Benton Township shooting suspect killed in officer-involved Texas shooting
The suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police were called back on Dec. 17 to the Briarwood Apartments where the victim, Melissa Noles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Delaney, 32, who had a relationship with Noles, was named...
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Back to basics for Notre Dame ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl
Most of Notre Dame’s players are in Florida now as they prepare for their date with South Carolina in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish held their first practice in Florida on Monday after the Christmas break. Head coach Marcus Freeman said with many players choosing to opt...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of man wanted on warrants
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a LaPorte County man has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession. Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a sergeant with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of Richard Baney, 63, who they discovered was wanted on outstanding warrants.
