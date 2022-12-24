ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

95.3 MNC

Elkhart Christmas tree drop-offs

Elkhart has drop-off locations for residents trying to get rid of their Christmas trees. They include Northside Gym, Westside Middle School parking lot, Pierre Moran Pavilion, and Riverview Park parking lot. The city asks that all decorations are removed before disposal. You can get rid of lights at the Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Christmas tree disposal in South Bend

South Bend is offering free Christmas tree disposal. It’s for all residents within city limits. You can get rid of your tree from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the same day as trash pickup. To schedule a Christmas tree pickup, residents can submit an online request...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Canada goose freed from frozen sand along Lake Michigan edge

Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County firefighters are credited with saving a Canada goose that became frozen in the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. After freeing the bird, it was taken to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment....
PORTER COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman injured after crash on Robbins Lake Road

A woman was injured after a collision with another vehicle in Cass County. It happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Officers say that a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were northbound on Robbins Lake Road. A 19-year-old was heading eastbound on Teasdale Lake Street, drove through the stop...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

One person hurt in crash on M-51 in Cass County

A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on M-51 near Elm Street. Officers say that a 46-year-old Dowagiac woman was stopped in the road and getting ready to turn into a driveway. That’s when a 62-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Back to basics for Notre Dame ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl

Most of Notre Dame’s players are in Florida now as they prepare for their date with South Carolina in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish held their first practice in Florida on Monday after the Christmas break. Head coach Marcus Freeman said with many players choosing to opt...
NOTRE DAME, IN
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of man wanted on warrants

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a LaPorte County man has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession. Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a sergeant with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of Richard Baney, 63, who they discovered was wanted on outstanding warrants.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

