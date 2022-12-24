ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. ﻿ Crews...
WATERTOWN, WI
wwisradio.com

Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning

Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Red Cross asks donors to add giving blood to holiday plans

MADISON, Wis. — There are always lots of things to do around the holidays, but the American Red Cross is asking donors to keep giving blood on their to-do lists. Red Cross officials said many people who would usually give blood or platelets put off doing so until the new year because of travel and other obligations. However, the need for blood and platelets does not take a break.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy