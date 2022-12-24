Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
x1071.com
‘I don’t know how long the ice will hold up:’ Reel in ice fishing lines as temps climb, DNR warns
MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature’s mood is about to swing again. After a blast of winter, we’ll soon see temperatures above their seasonal averages — just as ice fishers started enjoying being out on freshly frozen lakes. “It’s going be unfortunate,” said angler Jim Kochanny on...
nbc15.com
Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet over the holiday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting a friend or a loved one a pet over the holidays might seem like the perfect gift idea but animal advocates are reminding potential adopters, pets are more than a present, they are a lifelong commitment. Furry friends are bundles of joy in many people’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
x1071.com
Madison men’s shelter sees less traffic than expected during winter storm, holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Staff at Porchlight’s men’s shelter staff were prepared to take in as many people as they had to keep them out of blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures, but they actually had fewer guests than expected. Beginning last Wednesday, shelters across Madison are implementing...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wpr.org
Food pantries experiencing extremely high demand this holiday season
With inflation pushing up the price of groceries, more people in Wisconsin are turning to food pantries for help. The cost of food at home has gone up 12.4 percent since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Suzanne Becker is the executive director of Feed My...
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
captimes.com
Q&A: New organizers of Madison's Lesbian Pop-Up Bar help queer women connect
In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. Crews...
wwisradio.com
Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning
Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
x1071.com
Red Cross asks donors to add giving blood to holiday plans
MADISON, Wis. — There are always lots of things to do around the holidays, but the American Red Cross is asking donors to keep giving blood on their to-do lists. Red Cross officials said many people who would usually give blood or platelets put off doing so until the new year because of travel and other obligations. However, the need for blood and platelets does not take a break.
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
nbc15.com
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
