"I took all the time to design this during my injury break" - Genie Bouchard releases new T-shirt celebrating her comeback on tour

Emma Raducanu graced the front page for the sports section of the Guinness World Records and tennis fans reacted with mixed reactions towards the inclusion. Raducanu undoubtedly did something extraordinary at the US Open becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam event. It's a record so her inclusion as the cover star of the sports section of the Guinness World Records is not shocking yet tennis fans reacted with mixed emotions. Some pointed out how it's justified and some joked about her agent being incredibly good at his job.

1 DAY AGO