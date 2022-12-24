Read full article on original website
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families.
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Evelyn A. Jacobs, devoted to family, church
Evelyn A. Jacobs, 97, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Thomasville, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Meyers Lucabaugh. Evelyn was a retail sales associate for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was a classic homemaker who loved to cook and prepare for the holidays. She was a longtime member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill, Md. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors and shopping trips.
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We're Open New Year's Day!. Sizzlin' Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee!
Georgetown nonprofits offer motel rooms to homeless residents during cold snap
The nonprofits behind Georgetown’s pallet shelter village project arranged motel rooms for dozens of residents of the town’s homeless encampments last week as temperatures fell below freezing. Outreach workers visited as many encampments as they could reach, though the driving rain kept them away from the most remote...
Gifting a local shopper at Heidi Lowe
The Heidi Lowe Gallery exhibits works by owner Heidi Lowe and numerous artists from around the world. They specialize in designing and creating custom jewelry pieces and also offer a variety of metalsmithing and jewelry classes, taught by Heidi Lowe. 17522 Ward Avenue. Lewes.
Patricia Ann Bishop, retired teacher
Patricia (Pat) Ann Bishop, 73, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Ferguson) Fronrath. Pat grew up in Boynton Beach,...
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave.
Three die in Christmas Eve crash near Lewes
Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
We delighted shoppers at Light House of Lewes
26 Ocean Gallery is an art gallery featuring vintage items, jewelry, handmade items, local art, antiques, handmade soaps and candles, home and garden items, collectibles, nautical items, furniture, gifts and much more. 16759 Coastal Highway. Lewes.
What gift will you bring?
The holidays are full of stories, songs and movies depicting travelers coming from near and far bringing gifts. Some of the most famous gift bearers are the three kings or wise men, the little drummer boy, those bearing oil for lamps, and of course Santa Claus! The main ingredients in each of these holiday stories are love, gratitude, and joy.
Bella Terra shopper receives holiday gift from us
Local, family-owned garden center and landscape service. Garden center features Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, garlands, seasonal home and outdoor decor, and more. Providing exceptional customer service to help you enjoy your home, garden, and outdoor living needs. 13482 Spicer Road. Ellendale.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
We gave customers at Crooked Hammock Brewery a special treat
Brewpub serving diverse American fare in an airy space with a coastal vibe, a patio & live music. Grab a beer, and hop in a Hammock. Take a break, make lasting memories, and enjoy the ride!. 36707 Crooked Hammock Way. Lewes.
Five Mariners Medevacked from Motor Vessel Near Bethany Beach
The Coast Guard medevacked five individuals from a motor vessel about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay. Officials say that on Christmas afternoon, Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders received notification that five mariners aboard the motor vessel Reggeborg had experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance. A Station Indian River 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew transferred two of the mariners to the station, and the Lewes Fire Department boat crew transported three of the mariners to the Bethany Fire Department. Delaware Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources, and Delaware State Police also provided assistance.
NEW Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal
Lewes BPW accepts GHD study of wastewater treatment plant
The Lewes Board of Public Works wastewater treatment plant on American Legion Road needs to be upgraded or decommissioned, a consultant said in a recent report. The consultant GHD said there are three main options: harden the plant, relocate the plant or develop a partnership with Sussex County. BPW President Tom Panetta said doing nothing is not an option.
