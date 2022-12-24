Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston...
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
NHL
Nylander scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Blues for 3rd straight victory
ST. LOUIS -- William Nylander scored with 57 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Nylander stripped St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko from near the blue line and went in on a breakaway to...
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win
Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens
Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
NHL
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights
LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
2023 BioSteel All-American Game rosters selected
Leonard, Perreault among A-rated prospects for NHL Draft invited from NTDP, USHL. Four players who received A ratings in NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list presented by BioSteel will be among the 47 taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game. Gabriel Perreault, William Smith and Ryan Leonard each...
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
NHL
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
