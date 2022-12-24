ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors

Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL

Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win

Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators

Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens

Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022

The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL

Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful

RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

2023 BioSteel All-American Game rosters selected

Leonard, Perreault among A-rated prospects for NHL Draft invited from NTDP, USHL. Four players who received A ratings in NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list presented by BioSteel will be among the 47 taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game. Gabriel Perreault, William Smith and Ryan Leonard each...
PLYMOUTH, MI
NHL

CBJ announce roster moves

Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship

With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG

Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1

CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS

FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)

Comments / 0

Community Policy