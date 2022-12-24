ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022

The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL

Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win

Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors

Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL

Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators

Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens

Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Lee, Barzal each scores twice in Islanders win against Penguins

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal each scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson had two assists for the Islanders (20-14-2). Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL

Capitals Loan Beck Malenstyn to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to the Hershey Bears. The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Malenstyn, 24, has appeared in five games with Washington this...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful

RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Colorado's Steady 'Cog'

Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS

FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL

MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

2023 World Juniors Roster by NHL Team

Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team. The World Juniors are a great time for NHL...
NHL

Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
RALEIGH, NC

