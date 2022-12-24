ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NHL

Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win

Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
RALEIGH, NC
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens

Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022

The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL

Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL

What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship

With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1

CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG

Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
SAINT PAUL, MN
New York Post

NHL betting: Capitals worth a play to win Metro after turning season around

The Atlantic Division may be the NHL’s “group of death,” but the Metropolitan Division looks like it will be the tightest race as we head toward the business end of the regular season.  The Carolina Hurricanes sit atop the Metro with 50 points, but the Canes have plenty of pressure behind them with the Devils with 46 points and the Penguins and Rangers with 43. And adding more fuel to the fire are the Washington Capitals, who have completely turned their season around with an 12-3-1 stretch to climb into a playoff spot with 42 points. And while the Islanders (40...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Tuesday at Mullett Arena

Arizona has earned at least one point in five of its last six home games. Dec. 27, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday following a three-day break,...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Talbot makes 49 saves, Senators defeat Bruins in shootout

OTTAWA -- Cam Talbot made 49 saves, including 26 in the third period, for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "Honestly, I can't really describe it," Talbot said. "You're just focused in on that puck, trying to do...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves

The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

