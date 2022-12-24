Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Detroit Red Wings defeat Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, 5-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. ...
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
On Campus: Devils prospect Hughes among top defensemen this season
Faber of Wild, Hutson of Canadiens also among best in NCAA at position. The top player in college hockey receives the Hobey Baker Award. The best goalie takes home the Mike Richter Award. But there is no trophy for the player adjudged to be the best defenseman in college hockey,...
Penguins Room: Sullivan Maybe ‘Worst Game of Year,’ Liked Nothing
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up the game’s first goal just 63 seconds after the opening puck drop. While they did tie the game later in the first period, it was a brief and fleeting highlight in an otherwise dreary and disjointed loss to the New York Islanders, 5-1, at UBS Arena.
NHL
LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
Territory Talk: Cousins talks career path, second-half push and more!
With the Florida Panthers preparing for their post-holiday push, forward Nick Cousins joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the road ahead, the mementos he's picked up on his unique career path, his first Christmas in South Florida and much more. Highlights of the episode include:
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
Adam Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights in shootout
Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return and the Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Walman hits the 'Griddy' with epic OT goal celebration for Red Wings
Defenseman does viral dance after completing comeback against Penguins. Jake Walman gets a pass from Andrew Copp in front of the net and sends the puck home for a goal, ending the game in overtime at 5-4 00:42 •. Jake Walman put on his dancing skates for an epic overtime...
NBC Sports
Sabres at Blue Jackets postponed due to travel restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed by the NHL because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region. A makeup date has yet to be determined. A travel ban is in place in Buffalo,...
