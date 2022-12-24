ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Comfort Now brings the gift of heat to EHT family

With the cold of winter settling into the South Jersey region, Bob McAllister and the team at Comfort Now made one very special visit to assist a local family in need. On Wednesday, December 21st, McAllister arrived at the front door of Egg Harbor Township residents Liam and Amanda Healey to install a brand-new furnace. The news couldn’t have come at a better time, with bitter cold temperatures arriving just days later.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point family keeps boy’s memory alive through toy drive

SOMERS POINT — A local family continues to do good deeds in honor of their son, this year collecting and distributing more than 2,800 toys through the fifth annual Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive. “We had 60 collection bins spread out all over South Jersey and into Philadelphia,”...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
downbeach.com

Ocean City Council tackles rowdy teens with new legislation

Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

