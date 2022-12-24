Read full article on original website
stupiddope.com
Oculis Lodge Washington State Provides a Unique Stay for Outdoor Lovers
Oculis Lodge is a new 7-acre resort in Glacier, Washington that is bringing a new view to retreats. The concrete domed rooms at Oculis are loaded with luxury amenities including lush beds, kitchens, bathroom, 15-foot skylights, and smart home technology. It is all tastefully placed inside 700 square foot domes.
FOX 11 and 41
Driving to survive the ‘Big, Great Snow Melt-Off’
YAKIMA, Wash. – Warmer temperatures are in the forecast which will begin to melt ice and snow off of roadways. This melt-off will leave water on the road which brings forth the concern of hydroplaning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson called this period of changing conditions “The Big,...
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
Channel 6000
Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. A strong low pressure system that’s teaming up with this...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports
REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
Washington State Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
Traffic backed up onto the highway at your exit? Here’s what you should do to stay safe
Remember, you’re not just in traffic, you are traffic.
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
whatcomtalk.com
Discover Lesser-Known Beaches That Are Hidden Gems Near Ruby Beach on the Washington Coast
Many who are interested in geotourism or have traveled the Olympic Peninsula Loop, are familiar with the majestic Ruby Beach. Not only is the name glamorous, but the towering sea stacks and red colored minerals in the sand make this stop a true gem to experience while visiting the Washington Coast. For nature lovers who seek quiet reverence without crowds, visit the other Kalaloch beaches near Ruby Beach on the Olympic Peninsula that are jewels in their own right.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington
The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington
SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Top 7 Life hacks Washingtonians Refuse to Share with Others
Whether you were born in Washington or you've moved here recently you've obviously figured out some life hacks about living in our state. However there's a whole lot more that barely scratches the surface, so we're gonna spill the beans. That's right, we're going to share with you the seven...
WATCH: Christmas Moose Makes Surprise Doorbell Cam Appearance in Washington
A moose paid a visit to a Spokane, Washington, community on Christmas Day, and a homeowner caught the trespasser on Ring camera. Wildlife officials are using it as a way of reminding the public that the animals are common in the area and can be incredibly dangerous. Curtis Hampton got...
Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington
SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
