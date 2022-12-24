Steelers Diontae Johnson Had Something To Say About The Fines He And Marcus Allen Got Over Colossal Penalties During Week 16

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders
Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans, community say a final farewell to Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A picture of Franco Harris was displayed on the digital billboard on the side of Acrisure Stadium.Below that sign, fans lined up to say their final goodbyes to the legendary running back who died on Dec. 20, 2022. Tuesday's public visitation hosted a steady stream of people from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Michael Bertsch, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, couldn't give an exact number of visitors but estimated the total to be in the thousands.Howard Stuvaints of Homewood was the first person in line. He said he showed up around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday."Seventy-two years of...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Steelers fans gather at stadium to pay final respects to Franco Harris
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Brandon Short was one of the first people to arrive Tuesday morning at Acrisure Stadium. A McKeesport native and former NFL player, Short had to be here for Franco Harris because Franco had been there for Short so many times throughout his life.
What QB Kenny Pickett told Steelers huddle before game-winning drive
In what was a night of high emotions, rookie QB Kenny Pickett showed his cool in the biggest moment of the Steelers' 13-10 win vs. the Raiders. Pittsburgh struggled to finish drives all game, but what Pickett told the huddle before its final drive may not be what some expect.
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Trusted A Rookie Who Never Had Jet Sweep In His Life With Game On The Line In Week 17
To cap off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 victory, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada opted to go to an option that he uses fairly often, but not with this particular player. Rookie tight end, Connor Heyward was able to officially seal the Steelers’ emotional win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday Night Football. No, it wasn’t in the form of reception from rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett either.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
NFL Fumbles Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris Tribute
The NFL fumbled big time on Saturday night when it spoiled a tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris — in more ways than one. The most glaring boo-boo came as the Steelers retired No. 32 during halftime of their game with the Las Vegas
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
Kenny Pickett's 'Big Ben Factor' Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing to Kenny Pickett before their latest win.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Comments / 0