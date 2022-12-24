ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
pvtimes.com

Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Greenfield and his fiancée Liz opened their home to about 25 members of the local and Las Vegas communities. “This...
890kdxu.com

Hurricane Police Offer Update on K-9 Rico

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Hurricane Police Department is offering a positive update on the status of K-9, currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas. This after he was stabbed in the neck during an officer-involved shooting Monday night. According to a Facebook post from Rico's officer-partner.
pvtimes.com

Late night fire destroys south-end home

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights: Boulder City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Founded in 1931, its sole reason for existence was the need to house workers contracted to build what was initially known as boulder dam on the Colorado River. “It has a very art deco vibe so it’s very vintage in feel,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel...
8newsnow.com

Midnight Mass held at Catholic churches across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Midnight Mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. The Guardian Angel Cathedral, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, hosted a Christmas concert, followed by a midnight Mass. “Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com

Glittering Lights offering discounts, special nights into January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights. Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.
8newsnow.com

Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
Fox5 KVVU

Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
news3lv.com

Fire destroys Henderson family home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
