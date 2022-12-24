One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO