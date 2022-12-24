Read full article on original website
Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a happy and exciting time for the Mariachi Azul students from Fremont middle school in Las Vegas as they were headed to Chicago for the Midwest clinic, one of the biggest mariachi music conferences. “The clinic went fantastic the kids did great,” said...
Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party
Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Greenfield and his fiancée Liz opened their home to about 25 members of the local and Las Vegas communities. “This...
Mystery swirls: ‘It’-themed escape room set for December opening in Las Vegas
An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new escape room that could be opening soon.
Hurricane Police Offer Update on K-9 Rico
(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Hurricane Police Department is offering a positive update on the status of K-9, currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas. This after he was stabbed in the neck during an officer-involved shooting Monday night. According to a Facebook post from Rico's officer-partner.
Late night fire destroys south-end home
One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.
West Las Vegas Library gears up to celebrate Kwanzaa; celebrations to honor community, culture
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday marked the beginning of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African American culture. There are events scheduled throughout the Las Vegas valley to celebrate, including Monday night at the West Las Vegas Library. China Hudson gave 8 News Now a sneak peek of how the theater at the library will transform […]
Silver State Sights: Boulder City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Founded in 1931, its sole reason for existence was the need to house workers contracted to build what was initially known as boulder dam on the Colorado River. “It has a very art deco vibe so it’s very vintage in feel,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel...
Midnight Mass held at Catholic churches across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Midnight Mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. The Guardian Angel Cathedral, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, hosted a Christmas concert, followed by a midnight Mass. “Las Vegas...
Glittering Lights offering discounts, special nights into January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights. Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.
Dynamite Korean Street Food and Sushi/Grill to Open on Eastern Ave
The family-owned business will serve up popular Korean street foods, desserts, and sushi a la carte
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
Seven injured in 'hard landing' as helicopter returns from Grand Canyon tour
Officials with the City of Boulder City said a tour helicopter had to conduct a hard landing with eight people on board, six were injured and four of the six are getting medical care.
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Another casino cage robbed; suspect sought
Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a suspect in the latest robbery of a cage at a valley casino. The latest on, the 5th in recent weeks, took place at the JW Marriott at Rampart and Alta on Saturday
Fire destroys Henderson family home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
