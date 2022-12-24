Bengals-Bills has a Game of the Year vibe, a matchup made for the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN. Defending AFC champion Bengals vs. the team seemingly everyone predicted would win...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO