Chicago, IL

Why the Titans should tank the Cowboys game

The Tennessee Titans have now lost five games in a row and have lost the division lead for the first time since Week 4. It felt like the Titans wrapped up AFC South weeks ago, but their unexpected fall-off has left things wide open. The Jaguars have won four of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins

It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
MIAMI, FL
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control

The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination

A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys have critical decision to make during the next few days

In the NFL, primetime games will always get fans excited. This is why Dallas Cowboys fans have to feel some level of hype – especially following a 40-point performance – about Thursday’s night game against the Tennessee Titans. A late December showdown between one team that has...
DALLAS, TX
Former Saints’ player is already talking trash before this week’s matchup

The New Orleans Saints sent shockwaves through their fanbase during this past off-season. They traded one of their best, young defenders in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Philadelphia Eagles dealt for him at a pretty low price. Folks were confused by the move, but disagreements and tension between the defensive back and coaches forced them to make a move.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams

The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

