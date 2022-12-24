Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Why the Titans should tank the Cowboys game
The Tennessee Titans have now lost five games in a row and have lost the division lead for the first time since Week 4. It felt like the Titans wrapped up AFC South weeks ago, but their unexpected fall-off has left things wide open. The Jaguars have won four of...
atozsports.com
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins
It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
atozsports.com
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control
The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
atozsports.com
Alabama could make the most stunning hire of the offseason and it would completely change their offense
It feels inevitable that the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Current Bama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien desperately wants to get back to the NFL. And it feels like he’ll have several opportunities to go back this offseason. There have already been reports...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee Vols fans a reason to smile ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker gave UT fans a reason to smile ahead of a big showdown in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. When the Vols play Clemson on Friday night in Miami, it will be Joe Milton under center instead of Hooker. That’s because Hooker tore his...
atozsports.com
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination
A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols QB coach Joey Halzle about Nico Iamaleava will leave Tennessee fans with a big smile
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday ahead of UT’s matchup with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Halzle was asked about Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the five-star recruit who just arrived at UT earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, Halzle had plenty of...
atozsports.com
Comment from recruit shows big recruiting weapon the Tennessee Vols gained this season
The Tennessee Vols learned this week that they’re one of the top schools for 2024 five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Trader, 6-foot-2/170 lbs from Hollywood, FL, revealed his top five schools to On3 and he included the Vols, along with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Miami. The Florida...
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player explains why he’s not skipping the Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols defensive lineman Byron Young announced last week that he’s foregoing his final season of eligibility at UT to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Young also announced that he’ll be playing in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. On Tuesday morning in Miami, Young was asked...
atozsports.com
Cowboys have critical decision to make during the next few days
In the NFL, primetime games will always get fans excited. This is why Dallas Cowboys fans have to feel some level of hype – especially following a 40-point performance – about Thursday’s night game against the Tennessee Titans. A late December showdown between one team that has...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans just got another big reason to love Hendon Hooker
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will go down as a legend at UT for two reasons:. The Greensboro, NC native was amazing on the field for the Vols — completing long passes and creating big plays with his legs when there was seemingly nowhere to go. But what really...
atozsports.com
Former Saints’ player is already talking trash before this week’s matchup
The New Orleans Saints sent shockwaves through their fanbase during this past off-season. They traded one of their best, young defenders in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Philadelphia Eagles dealt for him at a pretty low price. Folks were confused by the move, but disagreements and tension between the defensive back and coaches forced them to make a move.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams
The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
atozsports.com
Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday and he offered an important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Halzle told reporters that true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson is “feeling like his old self”.
atozsports.com
Vols QBs coach Joey Halzle answers question about who will call plays for Tennessee in Orange Bowl
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Tennessee Vols ahead of their matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl involves UT’s offensive playcalling. Tennessee lost offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh earlier this month as he left Knoxville to become the head coach at USF. Vols head...
