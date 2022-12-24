Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Related
brentwoodnewsla.com
Russell Westbrook Sells Brentwood Home
Russell Westbrook’s home in Brentwood has sold for $25 million. As reported by Dirt, the estate located at 400 North Bristol Avenue sold to hedge-fund manager Ben Belldegrun for $25 million. The home was originally listed for sale for $30 million but the price was lowered in November to...
sonomamag.com
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas
Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.
nobhillgazette.com
An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire
Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco
It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retention
STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton's animal shelter is facing a dire situation of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs as the shelter daily operates at over 100% capacity, leaving strays isolated and at risk.
Search for Bay Area fisherman suspended, authorities say
Wil Chebib has been missing after reportedly going fishing on Christmas Day. He is described as 5-foot-6 with a shaved head.
Calaveras Enterprise
Vigil held for homeless lives lost in Jackson
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, a memorial vigil was held at Petkovich Park in downtown Jackson, honoring those who have died while living without shelter in the past year. National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is an annual event created by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) in 1990 “to remember those who died during the year without housing,” according to NHCHC.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
piedmontexedra.com
Update: Missing Piedmont resident is found
A 65-year-old Piedmont resident of Pala Avenue who had been missing since Monday night was found before noon Tuesday and reunited with her family per the Piedmont Police department. *******. Piedmont police say Tracy Kirkpatrick has early stage Alzheimers. She is believed to have walked away from her home in...
KSBW.com
Update: Rescued Santa Cruz mountain lion cub continues to improve according to Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Zoo has an update on a rescued mountain lion cub from Santa Cruz. They say the cub, which is named Holly, continues to improve, has a growing appetite and is showing the zookeepers a "calm and curious demeanor" In an earlier update, they said...
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
richmondstandard.com
Richmond families lose their homes in two-alarm fire on Christmas Eve
A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. Two separate GoFundMe accounts (here and here) were launched to support the families whose homes were destroyed. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to...
Comments / 0