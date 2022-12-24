ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brentwoodnewsla.com

Russell Westbrook Sells Brentwood Home

Russell Westbrook’s home in Brentwood has sold for $25 million. As reported by Dirt, the estate located at 400 North Bristol Avenue sold to hedge-fund manager Ben Belldegrun for $25 million. The home was originally listed for sale for $30 million but the price was lowered in November to...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Vince Martellacci

Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas

Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
nobhillgazette.com

An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire

Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco

It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Vigil held for homeless lives lost in Jackson

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, a memorial vigil was held at Petkovich Park in downtown Jackson, honoring those who have died while living without shelter in the past year. National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is an annual event created by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) in 1990 “to remember those who died during the year without housing,” according to NHCHC.
JACKSON, CA
GreenMatters

Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River

While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Update: Missing Piedmont resident is found

A 65-year-old Piedmont resident of Pala Avenue who had been missing since Monday night was found before noon Tuesday and reunited with her family per the Piedmont Police department. *******. Piedmont police say Tracy Kirkpatrick has early stage Alzheimers. She is believed to have walked away from her home in...
PIEDMONT, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge came alive this weekend, thanks in large part to the atmospheric river that brought plenty of rain and heavy winds to the Bay Area. Wind gusts, which were expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to emit a whistling noise. The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
richmondstandard.com

Richmond families lose their homes in two-alarm fire on Christmas Eve

A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. Two separate GoFundMe accounts (here and here) were launched to support the families whose homes were destroyed. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to...
