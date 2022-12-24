Portland teen arrested, charged with carrying concealed gun with altered serial number

Read full article on original website
DA: Clackamas County deputy shot, injured Estacada man while responding to incident
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured a man in Estacada Thursday while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release issued Tuesday.
State police ID woman killed by falling tree on I-84
A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Homicide victim identified after SE Portland shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
A racial slur was painted on the front of a West Linn home. Neighbors say it was the woman who lives there
WEST LINN, Ore. — The West Linn Police Department is investigating after a racial slur was painted on the front of a house facing a busy Sunset Avenue, which neighbors first saw on Christmas morning. Multiple neighbors told KGW they believe the woman who lives at the house painted...
Despite record homicides, Portland detectives solved higher percentage of killings in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of homicides in Portland this year, detectives are solving a higher percentage of those cases, according to newly released data. As of Dec. 16, Portland’s homicide clearance rate for 2022 was 53%, up from 48% last year. Portland Police spokesperson Sgt....
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
MCSO: 4 injured in stabbing during Fairview Christmas party
Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.
Made in Oregon vice president says stolen box truck has been found
Three days after a box truck was stolen from the local retailer Made in Oregon, the company’s owner said it has been found.
4 shootings in 3 hours: Gresham police search for info after evening of gunfire
Police are looking for suspects and information regarding four separate shootings that happened in Gresham on Friday.
4 injured after stabbing at Fairview apartment Christmas morning
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at least four people were injured Christmas morning after a stabbing at a Fairview apartment. Deputies were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to a fight inside a unit at Fairview Oaks Woods Apartments in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street. At least...
Shooting on Christmas morning in rural Grand Ronde leads to police chase
GRAND RONDE Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is on police’s “Naughty List” after a shooting and a chase that triggered a shelter-in-place in rural Grand Ronde on Christmas morning. A spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Polk County. The suspect then...
Suspected Salem arsonist arrested after causing $100K in damages
Salem police arrested a man who is accused of starting a fire at a local business on Dec. 12, according to officials.
Police arrest 43-year-old Portland man accused in girlfriend’s killing
Police in Southern Oregon on Friday arrested 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo, who was wanted by Portland police for allegedly killing 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach on Dec. 9. Muhlbach’s body was found in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park earlier this month. Three days later, Portland police asked for the public’s help...
Investigation underway after reported shooting in Willamina area
Law enforcement is investigating after a shooting was reported in the Willamina area Sunday morning, according to officials with the Grand Ronde Tribe.
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
Portland man fatally stabbed, allegedly by roommate, identified
Police identified the 24-year-old man allegedly killed by his roommate in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood as Jamiah Shirley. Medical examiners determined the cause of death was homicide by stabbing, Portland police said Saturday.
Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
