Read full article on original website
Related
slj.com
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Unique Biographies for Kids
Want to know why I call this particular list “Unique Biographies”? Because when I started this particular list back in 2016 I was sick and tired of the same 5-6 people highlighted over and over again in bios for kids. I wanted a little bit of originality. I wanted new heroes to celebrate! New faces to acknowledge! Little did I suspect that in the intervening 6 years I’d see a wave of changes sweep across this nation, and see publishers react by allowing formerly lesser known lights to shine.
slj.com
Native Narratives: A new chapter for children's publishing | The Year in SLJ Covers
Portland-based illustrator Kalila J. Fuller did the honors for our November 2022 cover story on the representation of Native people, stories, and culture in children's publishing. Portland-based illustrator Kalila J. Fuller did the honors for our November 2022 cover story on the representation of Native people, stories, and culture in...
slj.com
Changing the Narrative | The Year in SLJ Covers
For our September issue, journalist Martha Hinton reported on new approaches to teaching the topic of slavery in U.S. classrooms. For our September issue, journalist Martha Hinton reported on new approaches to teaching the topic of slavery in U.S. classrooms. Hinton spoke to Kwame Alexander about his book, The Door...
Comments / 0