Want to know why I call this particular list “Unique Biographies”? Because when I started this particular list back in 2016 I was sick and tired of the same 5-6 people highlighted over and over again in bios for kids. I wanted a little bit of originality. I wanted new heroes to celebrate! New faces to acknowledge! Little did I suspect that in the intervening 6 years I’d see a wave of changes sweep across this nation, and see publishers react by allowing formerly lesser known lights to shine.

