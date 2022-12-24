Read full article on original website
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
shorelineareanews.com
McAleer Creek jumping its banks by Lake Ballinger
The City of Mountlake Terrace shared this photo of McAleer Creek - the outfall of Lake Ballinger - jumping its banks. McAleer Creek has multiple tributaries in Shoreline which all join up and head through Lake Forest Park to drain into Lake Washington. Echo Lake drains to Lake Ballinger through...
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Tacoma?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Man takes canoe ride through Seattle floodwater, and more of today's top videos
A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, a winter storm has left over 50 dead across several states, and more of today's top videos.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
KOMO News
Wind storm knocks out power in West Seattle after flooding hits Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Much of Western Washington is cleaning up the mess that a wet, windy storm left behind on Tuesday. Throughout the day and night, trees and power lines tumbled, causing outages across the region, including West Seattle. Seattle City Light crews said the high winds pushed a...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Seattle Mama Doc
‘The Fight of My Life’ | How Becky Found a Lifelong Passion After Battling Childhood Cancer
PART FOUR: From witnessing exceptional care and compassion given to children in their own lives, to receiving treatment first-hand, this weekly series features Seattle Children’s employees and the life experiences that drove them to pursue careers in healthcare. In 1991, Becky Greenway was a 17-year-old student facing chronic knee...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Every Glass of Milk We Drink Perpetuates Cruel Cycle of Abuse
A “WhereIsMyMother.com” billboard on Interstate 5 south between Seattle and Tacoma illustrates the heartbreaking reality of the dairy industry and what mother cows and their calves endure to provide consumers with animal milk products. The animal agriculture industry goes to great lengths to keep secret the horrors of...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store
A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
shorelineareanews.com
Why do people play Bridge? Come find out
Tens of thousands of people spend hundreds of hours each year playing bridge. What's so great about the game?. Seattle Bridge Center is offering a limited series of drop-in bridge sessions on Monday evenings in early 2023. This series is appropriate for adults, and for middle-school and high-school students accompanied...
KOMO News
Woodland Park Zoo's oldest grizzly bear euthanized due to declining health
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old grizzly bear at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to a severe decline in his health, according to zoo officials. Keema, the grizzly bear, had undergone diagnostic examinations and been under observation for months due to his declining mobility. On Christmas day, the geriatric bear experienced a lack of appetite and reduced mobility.
gigharbornow.org
King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next
A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail
A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
Woman killed in hit and run crash in Kent after car drives onto sidewalk near bus stop
Kent police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded just before 5 p.m. after a car hit a pedestrian near 4th Avenue North and West James Street. 911 callers said that the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Federal Way...
