Lake Forest Park, WA

shorelineareanews.com

McAleer Creek jumping its banks by Lake Ballinger

The City of Mountlake Terrace shared this photo of McAleer Creek - the outfall of Lake Ballinger - jumping its banks. McAleer Creek has multiple tributaries in Shoreline which all join up and head through Lake Forest Park to drain into Lake Washington. Echo Lake drains to Lake Ballinger through...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store

A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Why do people play Bridge? Come find out

Tens of thousands of people spend hundreds of hours each year playing bridge. What's so great about the game?. Seattle Bridge Center is offering a limited series of drop-in bridge sessions on Monday evenings in early 2023. This series is appropriate for adults, and for middle-school and high-school students accompanied...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woodland Park Zoo's oldest grizzly bear euthanized due to declining health

SEATTLE — A 28-year-old grizzly bear at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to a severe decline in his health, according to zoo officials. Keema, the grizzly bear, had undergone diagnostic examinations and been under observation for months due to his declining mobility. On Christmas day, the geriatric bear experienced a lack of appetite and reduced mobility.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA

