SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Benfica president sets Enzo Fernandez price tag for January transfer
Benfica president Rui Costa has laid out the price tag for Enzo Fernandez.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's bargain release clause; Man City eye White
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Ben White, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea lead Fernandez race; Real Madrid want Davies
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Enzo Fernandez, Alphonso Davies, Cody Gakpo, Benoit Badiashile and more.
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Man City predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Liverpool reach agreement for Man Utd target Cody Gakpo
Liverpool look to have sealed a deal for top Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.
Chelsea complete signing of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have announced that young striker David Datro Fofana will join the club once the January transfer window officially opens.
Erik ten Hag discusses Man Utd January transfer plans
Erik ten Hag discusses Man Utd January transfer plans.
Chelsea confirm extent of Reece James' knee injury
Chelsea have released a statement detailing the extent of a knee injury picked up by Reece James.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
