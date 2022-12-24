ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real

This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
New York Post

Dad pretends to burn kids’ Christmas gifts, ‘Karens’ fire back: ‘That’s abuse’

Can your Elf on a Shelf do this? A father has gone viral for his cruel and elaborate ploy to scare his children into behaving during the holidays. TikTok user @BennyG7070 posted the video, now with more than 24 million views on the app. “Christmas is coming, and here is a surefire way to ensure your little darlings are behaving proper,” reads the video caption, alongside an image of a room with a fireplace and a gift-wrapped box. The brief clip then depicts what appears to be a neatly wrapped Christmas present being thrown straight into the lit wood stove. “Wrap up some empty...
WNCT

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
The Independent

Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity

A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
SPY

I’m Convinced This $7 Amazon Find Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer (and It Ships in Time for Christmas)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You only have one weekend left to complete your holiday shopping, and the rush is on to find the perfect gifts. Already, some of the best Christmas gifts are marked as “Arrives After Christmas” on Amazon, and the window is closing at other retailers, too. Fortunately, one of our favorite affordable stocking stuffers is still in stock and set to arrive before Christmas Eve. I’m talking about Welly Bravery Bandages and Adventure Kits, which I’m convinced are the perfect present for anyone on your...
Vogue

Dear Fellow Mothers: Do Yourself A Favour And Let Go Of The Idea Of The “Perfect” Christmas

Here is a short and by no means exhaustive list of all the things that will not feature in most people’s Christmases this year: sleigh bells, figgy pudding, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ice skating children with pigtails and matching scarves, good will to all men, gold, frankincense, myrrh, homemade mince pies and a clean house. Most Christmases will instead feature: potatoes, television, socks, booze, bickering, gravy and one or two satsumas. That’s fine. That’s enough.

