Woman Horrified After Secretly Opening Christmas Presents and Disliking Them
Is it wrong to open Christmas gifts before Christmas day?. The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons. For one, there's a festive spirit in the air, and family members reunite to feel grateful for one another and enjoy their time together.
Woman Refuses to Buy Children Christmas Presents This Year
Is it ever okay not to buy your kids gifts on Christmas?. With less than a week to go, Christmas is just around the corner and millions of children all around the world are getting excited about the holidays.
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
Father Demands that Family Members Not Give Any Christmas Presents to His Kids
Photo byPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.
I work on a cruise ship and here’s what it’s like at Christmas – we prep months in advance and have our own Xmas dinners
A CRUISE ship director has revealed what it is really like celebrating Christmas onboard. Jamie Petts is the hotel director for the MSC Virtuosa – a 19-deck cruise ship - and has spent 18 Christmases away from his own family to entertain others at sea instead. Rather than spending...
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Dad pretends to burn kids’ Christmas gifts, ‘Karens’ fire back: ‘That’s abuse’
Can your Elf on a Shelf do this? A father has gone viral for his cruel and elaborate ploy to scare his children into behaving during the holidays. TikTok user @BennyG7070 posted the video, now with more than 24 million views on the app. “Christmas is coming, and here is a surefire way to ensure your little darlings are behaving proper,” reads the video caption, alongside an image of a room with a fireplace and a gift-wrapped box. The brief clip then depicts what appears to be a neatly wrapped Christmas present being thrown straight into the lit wood stove. “Wrap up some empty...
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Though my family loves celebrating the holidays at home, we discovered the joy in dining out. It allows my mom to enjoy the festivities with her 6 children.
The author says his single mom stressed about making holidays perfect — then one day she asked her children if they rather go out for dinner instead.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
I’m Convinced This $7 Amazon Find Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer (and It Ships in Time for Christmas)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You only have one weekend left to complete your holiday shopping, and the rush is on to find the perfect gifts. Already, some of the best Christmas gifts are marked as “Arrives After Christmas” on Amazon, and the window is closing at other retailers, too. Fortunately, one of our favorite affordable stocking stuffers is still in stock and set to arrive before Christmas Eve. I’m talking about Welly Bravery Bandages and Adventure Kits, which I’m convinced are the perfect present for anyone on your...
Dear Fellow Mothers: Do Yourself A Favour And Let Go Of The Idea Of The “Perfect” Christmas
Here is a short and by no means exhaustive list of all the things that will not feature in most people’s Christmases this year: sleigh bells, figgy pudding, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ice skating children with pigtails and matching scarves, good will to all men, gold, frankincense, myrrh, homemade mince pies and a clean house. Most Christmases will instead feature: potatoes, television, socks, booze, bickering, gravy and one or two satsumas. That’s fine. That’s enough.
I'm an atheist who grew up in a religious household. I'm taking my wife and son home for the holidays, but we're doing things our way.
I grew up religious and didn't come out until I moved out in my 20s. Now I'm an atheist, and my wife, our son, and I will make new holiday traditions.
Mom explains why she doesn't give her kids Christmas gifts
It has been a tradition for parents to give their children Christmas gifts for hundreds of years. The gifts that parents give their children on Christmas Day range from small toys and games to bikes and electronics.
'Elitist' Mother Refuses to Purchase Nice Christmas Gift for 'Poor' Nephew
Is it ever okay to treat family members differently based on their financial status?. The Christmas season is meant to come along with a lot of joy, celebration, and happiness. However, many people find that the holidays bring something other than warm, fuzzy feelings.
Here are some of “the best” Christmas toys for your dog
KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately. The following are just a few reasons […]
I charge up to $80,000 to decorate celebrity homes for Christmas. We've had requests for carousels and live penguins — and if you can imagine it, we can do it.
Ged Comerford has worked with David and Victoria Beckham, and said his company can get 400 calls a day to decorate large properties for Christmas.
5 top tips for tantrum-free Christmas walks with the family
How to keep the ho ho ho in your festive hiking escapades
