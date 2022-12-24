Read full article on original website
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
IGN
Vernal Edge - Official Gameplay Trailer
Vernal Edge is a 2D action-packed Metroidvania featuring an intense combat system, tight platforming sequences, and a powerful story of rivalry, revenge, and growth. Vernal Edge is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Forget RGB, this keyboard runs the Unreal Engine to display full interactive video
That's if the announcement video is to be believed.
God Of War Ragnarök pro destroys Valkyrie Queen in under 30 seconds on hardest difficulty
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the postgame of God of War Ragnarök - proceed with caution. A month on from its release, and God of War Ragnarök players are already finding ways to decimate the game’s challenging postgame content on the highest possible difficulty setting.
IGN
Depersonalization - Official Launch Trailer
Depersonalization is an action strategy RPG with multiple branching endings. Players can create their characters and explore the haunting world around them, investigating every dark nook and creepy cranny. Each character possesses four distinct traits that influence their personality and how they evolve as they experience their way through the world. Every choice players make shifts in the story's direction, allowing them to venture down the different scenarios and paths of Depersonalization. Depersonalization is available now on Steam Early Access.
game-news24.com
Here’s the list of the best games for Xbox games released in 2022
2022 pleased with various other games, although it was excellent, despite the release of many notable DLCs. Traditionally, add-ons give less attention than major games, and they are directed at fans who have the original project. There are also more reviews for add-ons. The best DLC for this year is not so much on.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
Grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free
Looking forward to checking out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when it launches in just a few months? Keen to go back and see how the story started? Have I got some good news for you. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the fantastic story-driven single-player adventure from EA and Respawn Entertainment...
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
game-news24.com
The mMO life is feudal. Is life feudal II revived? – There are hints that feudal II will be regenerated?
The Maestro-Sandbox ‘Life’ is Feudal closed its doors at the beginning of 2021, and developer BitBox was trying to create several new games based on this IP and create several other games. The multiplayer sandbox Life is Feudal: Your Own and the city-building simulator Life is Feudal: Forest Village appears.
Square Enix abandons microtransaction-packed Final Fantasy kart racer after just 9 months
Chocobo GP just launched in March, but it's already done getting updates
Gizmodo
Strange World's In-Universe Card Game Is Fully Playable
Disney’s retro-future animated film Strange World combines a pulpy, old-school science-fiction action aesthetic with a plotline that revolves around reconnecting with family and protecting the environment. As the directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen developed this world they knew just how to make the lead character—teenager Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White)—relatable.
game-news24.com
The Xbox Game Pass: here are the games that will leave the catalog at the end of December
The holidays of the end of the year are coming and as soon as players announce the release of the last December titles in Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has confirmed the list of products that will leave the catalog of the well-known crusader green subscription service. As usual, at the...
game-news24.com
The Epic Games store has released the dark action game Mortal Shell
Today, December 28, the distribution of a new mysterious game, started in Epic Games Store. This time the players got the dark role-playing action Mortal Shell. Mortal Shell is one of The most popular Souls games made by FromSoftware and is not made by Thee. The peculiarities of the game are that players control different jargons that will change their play style.
God of War Ragnarok won almost everything at PlayStation's own GOTY awards
Sony Santa Monica's game took 11 out of 16 categories
game-news24.com
Starkeepers: An invitation to future PG MMO tests and developer experience
The developers of the upcoming roles-playing MMO Starkeepers have published a brief retrospective, where they gave an indication of the future of the achievements and invited players to the tests. In June 2022, Wolfpack Games announced the starkeeper in a summer of gaming that was at the moment released the...
tryhardguides.com
Pokémon Unite releases new Dragapult spotlight trailer
Pokémon Unite, Nintendo’s hit MOBA, has showed off some new official gameplay of Dragapult ahead of rolling them out on December 29th, 2022. Dragapult will be a Ranged Attacker, and their abilities from the core franchise will be included too, such as its ghostly Clear Body effects. Here’s the full trailer from the official Pokémon Unite YouTube channel:
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where Players Still Strive To Survive Their Bloody Gameplay Reality
Adapted from the graphic novel written and illustrated by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland debuted on Netflix in December 2020, as the world reeled from lockdowns and the pandemic. Back then, its depiction of a desolate downtown Tokyo was jarring, given the state of the real world. But as Borderland developed, its premise – thrust into an abandoned city, players must bargain their lives against competing in a series of mysterious games – began to wrap in on itself, and the world Borderland imagined became a place to escape into. So how are our survivors doing in season 2? Let’s enter the game…
game-news24.com
MMORPG Fractured Online will be temporarily closed
The creators of MMORPG Fractured Online announced a temporary closure of the game from January 31, 2023. The reason was the lack of administrative tools with Gamigo and the lack of a cloud application. According to the statement, one of the team is to continue development and growth of Fractured...
ComicBook
Pokemon Brings Back Ash's Classic Look in New Special
Pokemon is gearing up to say its final goodbyes to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of watching his adventures in the anime, and the franchise officially brought back Ash's classic trainer look from the Kanto region for its newest anime special! Following its celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, the anime is moving on in a brand new direction. Surprisingly, the next era of the Pokemon anime won't include Ash as its central star either, so now the franchise is getting ready to send the Pokemon Master on his way with a new special series highlighting where he wants to go in the future.
