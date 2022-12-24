Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police have closed eastbound I-275 in Crestview Hills due to a crash near Turkey Foot Road exit.
Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate will be reopened. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
I-71 northbound in Gallatin County closed near 63 mile marker
Interstate 71 northbound near the 63 mile marker in Gallatin County is closed again due to the ongoing hazardous road conditions caused by the winter storm. According to officials, southbound travel in the area is moving very slowly. There is currently no estimated time for when northbound will reopen and...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
WLWT 5
Firefighters in Butler County respond to report of structure fire Tuesday evening
HAMILTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Butler County are responding to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The report of a fire in the 7600 block of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township of Hamilton...
wdrb.com
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split, north of Walton, is shut down
WALTON, Ky. — Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split (just north of the Walton Exit on I-75) is shut down at this time. Multiple vehicles are stuck on the interstate around the 63 mile marker on I-71 in Gallatin County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
wdrb.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
wdrb.com
Burst pipe destroys west Louisville grocery store days after car plowed through front door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black-owned grocery store in west Louisville was completely destroyed when pipes burst inside, flooding the place days after a car drove into the building. From the floor to the ceiling at Black Market KY at 23th and Market streets, significant damages are visible. Police said...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
wdrb.com
Goose rescued after being frozen to sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose frozen to sand at an Indiana lake was rescued by volunteer firefighters, FOX59 reported this week. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it was notified Monday about a goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan. Several people had tried to fee the goose but couldn't get the bird free.
