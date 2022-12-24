ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, KY

WLWT 5

I-71 northbound in Gallatin County closed near 63 mile marker

Interstate 71 northbound near the 63 mile marker in Gallatin County is closed again due to the ongoing hazardous road conditions caused by the winter storm. According to officials, southbound travel in the area is moving very slowly. There is currently no estimated time for when northbound will reopen and...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
FLORENCE, KY
wdrb.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Locations, Timing and Amounts...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals. A quick-hitting clipper system...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Goose rescued after being frozen to sand at Indiana Dunes State Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose frozen to sand at an Indiana lake was rescued by volunteer firefighters, FOX59 reported this week. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it was notified Monday about a goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan. Several people had tried to fee the goose but couldn't get the bird free.
LOUISVILLE, KY

