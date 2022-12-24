ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horvat has 2 goals and 2 assists, Canucks beat Sharks 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists, Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and three assists, and Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser...
Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs for 9th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Nets withstood a sensational 46-point performance by Darius Garland, who...
Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship. Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon...
