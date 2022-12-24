The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO