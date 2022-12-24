Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Sky Angkor Airlines Adds Siem Reap – Seoul Service in late-Dec 2022
Cambodian carrier Sky Angkor Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to add Siem Reap – Seoul Incheon service on limited-time basis, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. Service is scheduled from 28DEC22 to 31DEC22, with following schedule. ZA2119 REP0150 – 0905ICN 321 D. ZA2120 ICN1240 – 1630REP 321 D.
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Discover Adds Monastir / Montpellier in NS23
Eurowings Discover in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce additional short-haul service from Frankfurt, where it plans to launch Monastir in May, followed by Montpellier in June. Planned operation as follows. Frankfurt – Monastir eff 02MAY23 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 22MAY23) 4Y214/LH4254 FRA0920 – 1055MIR 32A...
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Discontinues Pune – Bangkok Service in January 2023
Indian carrier SpiceJet in January 2023 is discontinuing Pune – Bangkok service, launched in November 2022. In January, the airline operates service on following dates: 01, 03, 24, 29, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It previously scheduled 3 weekly flights since 12NOV22. SG081 PNQ1845 – 0040+1BKK 737 27. SG082...
aeroroutes.com
Condor Nov/Dec 2023 Widebody Operations – 25DEC22
Airbus A330-200 Frankfurt – Cancun 01NOV23 – 09DEC23 3 weekly. Frankfurt –Puerto Plata – Santo Domingo – Frankfurt 05NOV23 – 03DEC23 1 weekly. Frankfurt – Cancun 4 weekly (7 from 13DEC23) Frankfurt – Cape Town. 3 weekly. Frankfurt – Grenada – Bridgetown...
aeroroutes.com
Tus Airways Adds Tel Aviv – Rome Service From March 2023
Tus Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume service to Rome, with the scheduling of Tel Aviv – Rome Fiumcino route, subject to government approval. From 26MAR23, this route will be served 3 times weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft. U8356 TLV1305 – 1600FCO 320 247. U8357...
aeroroutes.com
Lanmei Airlines Resumes Wuhan Service in Jan 2023
Lanmei Airlines in January 2023 plans to resume service to Wuhan, after nearly 3 years of cancellations. The airline now plans to operate 1 weekly Phnom Penh – Wuhan flight from 06JAN23 at earliest, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline previously operated Siem Reap – Wuhan and Sihanoukville...
aeroroutes.com
Royal Air Philippines Schedules Mainland China Service in 1Q23
Royal Air Philippines on its website has listed travel options for flights to Mainland China, scheduled from first week of January 2023 at earliest. Based on available dates listed, despite reservation not available, the airline intends to operate following routes with Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft. Manila – Nanjing eff...
aeroroutes.com
TUIfly Adds Stuttgart – Djerba Route in NS23
TUIfly in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service to Tunisia, which sees the airline schedules Stuttgart – Djerba route. The airline currently schedules one weekly flight from 31MAY23 to 01NOV23, with Boeing 737-800 or MAX 8. X36592 STR1325 – 1455DJE 73H 3. X36593 DJE1545 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Dec 2022 – Feb 2023 Delhi – San Francisco Aircraft Changes
Air India between December 2022 and February 2023 is increasing capacity on Delhi – San Francisco route, as selected service operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of -200LR. From 01DEC22 to 04FEB23, 3 weekly AI183/184 is operated by the 342-seater -300ER. AI173 DEL0350 – 0600SFO 77L D. AI183 DEL1500...
aeroroutes.com
flynas NS23 International Network Additions – 25DEC22
Saudi low-cost carrier flynas in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new international routes, as the airline filed schedule for 7 routes from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. Dammam – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 01JUN23 3 weekly A320neo. XY839 DMM0730 – 1145SAW 32N 246. XY840 SAW1235 – 1625DMM...
aeroroutes.com
Corendon Airlines Adds Visby – Irakleion Service in 2H23
Corendon Airlines in the second half of 2023 plans to offer limited-time service on Visby – Irakleion route, operating as scheduled charter. From 17SEP23 to 15OCT23, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route once weekly on Sundays. XR792 VBY1935 – 0010+1HER 738 7. XR791 HER1545 – 1835VBY 738 7...
aeroroutes.com
World2Fly Portugal Adds Samana Service in 3Q23
World2Fly Portugal in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to The Dominican Republic, with the scheduling of Lisbon – Samana route. From 30JUN23 to 08SEP23, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route on weekly basis. 3P3163 LIS1625 – 1915AZS 359 5. 3P3164 AZS2115 – 0935+1LIS...
aeroroutes.com
Go First Resumes Kochi International Service in Jan 2023
Indian carrier Go First in January 2023 is resuming international service at Kochi, after 10-week suspension. In the first week of January, the airline will once again offer service to Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Kochi – Abu Dhabi eff 06JAN23 4 weekly A320 (Service suspended 29OCT22 – 05JAN23)
aeroroutes.com
Air France Restores Additional Shanghai Flights From Feb 2023
Air France in February 2023 plans to restore additional service to Shanghai, announced last week. The Skyteam member on 04FEB23 will restore 3rd weekly Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong flight, with 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. AF198 CDG1820 – 1425+1ICN1535+1 – 1645+1PVG 77W 146...
aeroroutes.com
VietJet Air Begins A330 Tokyo Service From late-Dec 2022
VietJet Air on Christmas Day (25DEC22) launched Airbus A330-300 service to Japan, which saw the widebody aircraft inaugurated Hanoi – Tokyo Narita route. The A330 aircraft operates on 1 of 2 daily flights. VJ932 HAN0055 – 0800NRT 330 D. VJ934 HAN0725 – 1425NRT 321 3. VJ934 HAN0750...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda Service From late-Dec 2022
Korean Air this week plans to restore 3rd daily Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service, as the airline opened reservation for KE2105/2106 earlier this month. The 3rd daily service from 30DEC22 is scheduled with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. KE2101 GMP0900 – 1105HND 333 D. KE2103 GMP1620 –...
aeroroutes.com
Cambodia Airways Reduces Bangkok Service in 1Q23
Cambodia Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting Phnom Penh – Bangkok service, as the airline schedules flight reductions from 14 to 10 weekly. Planned reduction is in effect from 17JAN23, with Airbus A319 aircraft operating. KR701 PNH0910 – 1010BKK 319 x347. KR701 PNH0915 – 1010BKK...
aeroroutes.com
TAP Air Portugal NS23 Americas Service Changes – 26DEC22
TAP Air Portugal in mid-December 2022 filed service expansion to the Americas in Northern summer 2023 season. As of 26DEC22, planned service increase as follows. Lisbon – Belem eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, A321neo LR. Lisbon – Belo Horizonte 01JUL23 – 30SEP23 Increase from 6 to...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Expands New York Flights From June 2023
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to New York, where it schedules up to 11 weekly flights by June 2023, from previously filed 7 weekly. In addition, the Star Alliance member will resume Abidjan – New York service, last served until March 2020. Addis...
aeroroutes.com
Iberia Expands Bogota / Lima Service From June 2023
Iberia in last week’s schedule update filed additional frequencies to South America, with additional 4 and 3 weekly flights added to Bogota and Lima respectively, effective June 2023. Madrid – Bogota eff 02JUN23 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, A350-900XWB. IB6589 MAD0015 – 0320BOG 359 x246. IB6585...
