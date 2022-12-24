Local legal eagles honored for service

Pitt County’s legal community celebrated two of their own recently, one for earning the N.C. State Bar’s highest honor, and the other upon his retirement from a long and distinguished career, officials said.

Charles R. Hardee was awarded the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award, which the Bar awards to members who have demonstrated exemplary service to the legal profession. Hardee is the only local attorney to have received the award, his colleagues said.

Hardee was recognized at the Pitt County Bar Association’s annual holiday party on Dec. 8 along with Robert L. White, one of the county’s first African-American attorneys, who is retiring after more nearly 50 years in practice.

The McMillan award was presented to Hardee by Matt Smith, vice president of the N.C. State Bar.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious award,” Hardee, a Grifton native, said after the event. “I’m grateful to have been blessed with the opportunity to help and serve my community throughout my career.”

During his 40-year career Hardee has won millions of dollars in settlements for his clients and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which consists of attorneys who have attained settlements or verdicts of $1 million or higher, his colleagues said.

He is also AV Preeminent peer-review rated, which is the highest possible rating awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, a nationwide marketing firm for attorneys.

Marvin Blount, Pitt County Chief Superior Court Judge, said that on top of his accomplishments, two of Hardee’s greatest traits are his humility and generosity. Blount and Hardee grew acquainted when the now-judge was a teenager, with both having extensive legal pedigrees in the area.

“Charles Hardee has given so much of his time for our local Bar and state Bar and has made just tremendous contributions for the lawyers that practice in Pitt County,” Blount said. “He’s truly one of the most humble people and humble lawyers that you will encounter. He deflects attention that he deserves.

“He’s an outstanding lawyer and one of the most respected lawyers across the state in the area of personal injury and civil litigation, yet he has given his time and energy to give back to the legal profession by serving as a state Bar councilor. That’s a lot of time and energy,” Blount said.

Blount added that Hardee is a family man to boot, finding time among his many commitments to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Hardee’s partners shared high praise of the attorney in their firm’s release.

“There is no one more deserving of this Award than Charles,” said Brack Massey, Hardee’s partner at their firm Hardee, Massey & Blodgett LLP. “I’m in awe of his dedication to the practice of law and his commitment to our clients.”

“We’re thrilled Charles is being honored with the State Bar’s highest honor,” his partner Kyle Blodgett added.

The local bar honored White for his lifetime of service to the justice system and community. Matthew Davenport, a former prosecutor now in private practice, said that White has practiced law in Pitt County since 1975 and was one of the first two African American attorneys in the county.

Prior to receiving a law degree from Howard University’s School of Law, White was born and raised in Greenville, where he attended South Greenville and then Eppes High School. He graduated in 1964 from the school, which was still segregated a decade after Brown v. Board of Education, Davenport said.

White also served in the U.S. Navy for two years aboard the U.S.S. Horne off the coast of the Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. After that, he became a bailiff with the Washington, D.C., Superior Court before returning to Howard and graduating in 1974.

As a criminal defense attorney, White has spent 47 years as what Davenport called “a stalwart advocate for clients and an exceptional trial attorney.”

Blount added that White’s courtroom presence and ability to connect with a jury is the best he has ever seen.

“I’ve often told colleagues ... that if I had to have a lawyer for a jury trial I’d want Robert White,” Blount said. “He just has a great presence, a great demeanor and a way of communicating and interacting with jurors that makes my job enjoyable. He has always been a great advocate for his clients and I have lots of respect for Robert White as a lawyer and a person.”