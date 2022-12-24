ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Local legal eagles honored for service

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hygm0_0jtN0Dc000

Pitt County’s legal community celebrated two of their own recently, one for earning the N.C. State Bar’s highest honor, and the other upon his retirement from a long and distinguished career, officials said.

Charles R. Hardee was awarded the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award, which the Bar awards to members who have demonstrated exemplary service to the legal profession. Hardee is the only local attorney to have received the award, his colleagues said.

Hardee was recognized at the Pitt County Bar Association’s annual holiday party on Dec. 8 along with Robert L. White, one of the county’s first African-American attorneys, who is retiring after more nearly 50 years in practice.

The McMillan award was presented to Hardee by Matt Smith, vice president of the N.C. State Bar.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious award,” Hardee, a Grifton native, said after the event. “I’m grateful to have been blessed with the opportunity to help and serve my community throughout my career.”

During his 40-year career Hardee has won millions of dollars in settlements for his clients and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which consists of attorneys who have attained settlements or verdicts of $1 million or higher, his colleagues said.

He is also AV Preeminent peer-review rated, which is the highest possible rating awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, a nationwide marketing firm for attorneys.

Marvin Blount, Pitt County Chief Superior Court Judge, said that on top of his accomplishments, two of Hardee’s greatest traits are his humility and generosity. Blount and Hardee grew acquainted when the now-judge was a teenager, with both having extensive legal pedigrees in the area.

“Charles Hardee has given so much of his time for our local Bar and state Bar and has made just tremendous contributions for the lawyers that practice in Pitt County,” Blount said. “He’s truly one of the most humble people and humble lawyers that you will encounter. He deflects attention that he deserves.

“He’s an outstanding lawyer and one of the most respected lawyers across the state in the area of personal injury and civil litigation, yet he has given his time and energy to give back to the legal profession by serving as a state Bar councilor. That’s a lot of time and energy,” Blount said.

Blount added that Hardee is a family man to boot, finding time among his many commitments to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Hardee’s partners shared high praise of the attorney in their firm’s release.

“There is no one more deserving of this Award than Charles,” said Brack Massey, Hardee’s partner at their firm Hardee, Massey & Blodgett LLP. “I’m in awe of his dedication to the practice of law and his commitment to our clients.”

“We’re thrilled Charles is being honored with the State Bar’s highest honor,” his partner Kyle Blodgett added.

The local bar honored White for his lifetime of service to the justice system and community. Matthew Davenport, a former prosecutor now in private practice, said that White has practiced law in Pitt County since 1975 and was one of the first two African American attorneys in the county.

Prior to receiving a law degree from Howard University’s School of Law, White was born and raised in Greenville, where he attended South Greenville and then Eppes High School. He graduated in 1964 from the school, which was still segregated a decade after Brown v. Board of Education, Davenport said.

White also served in the U.S. Navy for two years aboard the U.S.S. Horne off the coast of the Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. After that, he became a bailiff with the Washington, D.C., Superior Court before returning to Howard and graduating in 1974.

As a criminal defense attorney, White has spent 47 years as what Davenport called “a stalwart advocate for clients and an exceptional trial attorney.”

Blount added that White’s courtroom presence and ability to connect with a jury is the best he has ever seen.

“I’ve often told colleagues ... that if I had to have a lawyer for a jury trial I’d want Robert White,” Blount said. “He just has a great presence, a great demeanor and a way of communicating and interacting with jurors that makes my job enjoyable. He has always been a great advocate for his clients and I have lots of respect for Robert White as a lawyer and a person.”

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

One injured in Greenville, NC shooting

Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO Investigating Drive By Shooting

ARCHER LODGE – One person was injured in a drive by shooting reported at 12:39am Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 13200 block of Buffalo Road reporting a shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a 22 year-old man sustained a minor wound to his...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating after woman shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Car hits front of Ayden computer store

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating suspicious death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy