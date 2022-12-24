Lost pets

LOST: dog “Charlie Brown,” neutered, American Foxhound, chestnut with white chest and feet, 60 pounds, blue and tie-dyed nylon collar, microchipped, folded ears, long tail, Leary Mills-N.C. 43, Vanceboro, 252-947-0577, email bgiff77@gmail.com; dog “Maverick,” male, miniature Schnauzer, black, 26 pounds, curly hair, light and gray nylon collar with arrows, semi-erect ears, Davenport Farm and Frog Level roads, 252-286-3117 or 818-442-7129, email blake_romagna@yahoo.com; dog “Toby,” male, beagle-hound mix, brown, white, and black, 30 pounds, floppy ears, stub tail, McGregor Downs Road, 252-412-2161; cat “Morango,” female, gray, short hair, pregnant, Herbert Court, 252-717-1453 or 252-744-1512, email allene@ecu.edu; dog “Ace,” male pit, green nylon collar, brown with white underneath, pinkish around eyes, nose, and mouth, 55-70 pounds, semi-erect ears, long tail, Clarks Neck Road, Pitt County, outside Washington, N.C., 252-371-5696 or 252-414-9803, email qspencer1995@gmail.com

Friends calendars

Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.

Mutt strutters

Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.