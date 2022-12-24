Read full article on original website
Tough Loss To Islanders Snaps Multiple Penguins' Streaks
The Pittsburgh Penguins returned to action following their Christmas break and it was arguably their worst performance of the year. Mike Sullivan seemed to think that at least as the Penguins took a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders in the first half of a back-to-back. While back-to-back situations...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
Penguins Room: Sullivan Maybe ‘Worst Game of Year,’ Liked Nothing
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up the game’s first goal just 63 seconds after the opening puck drop. While they did tie the game later in the first period, it was a brief and fleeting highlight in an otherwise dreary and disjointed loss to the New York Islanders, 5-1, at UBS Arena.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
NHL
PODCAST: Darling's Journey from Player to Comedian, Analyst
Scott Darling joins this week episode of the Blackhawks Insider podcast to discuss his journey from the Stanley Cup to a comedian and analyst. Former Chicago Blackhawk goaltender Scott Darling joins Chris Vosters, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen to talk about his expereince being a Stanley Cup Champion and post-hockey life as a comedian and analyst on NBC Sports Chicago.
NHL
'WE NEED TO BE BETTER'
SEATTLE - Back when we were kids, that glorious time between Christmas and New Year's felt like a freebie on the vacation calendar. You could do whatever you wanted. You barely knew what day it was, it seemed like everyone else in the world was off, too, and you could over-indulge in all that makes the festive season great.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens
Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
NHL
Video Review/Coach's Challenge: PIT @ NYI - 4:28 of the First Period
Type of Review/Challenge: Puck Over Goal Line/Offside. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Penguins' goal line before the Referee blew his whistle to stop play. Pittsburgh then initiated a Coach's Challenge and it was determined that New York's Mathew Barzal preceded the puck into the offensive zone...
NHL
Marguerite Norris became first woman executive in NHL in 1952
Daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer was Red Wings president for three seasons. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Fischler marks the 70th anniversary of Marguerite Ann Norris...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Practice Notebook - Dec. 28, 2022
WINNIPEG - When the Winnipeg Jets coaching staff was piecing together Wednesday's practice, they had a lot of ground they wanted to cover. After all, it was just the second time the group had practiced in the month of December, and the coaching staff might have got a little carried away during the planning stage.
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.28.22 vs. DET
PIT: 19-10-5 (43 points) | DET: 14-11-7 (35 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first time this season at PPG Paints Arena. Last season the Penguins went 2-0-1 versus Detroit, outscoring them 20-6 in those three contests. The Penguins scored a power-play goal in each game and went 50% (5/10) in the three-game series. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with points in seven-straight contests against Detroit (6-0-1). Here at home, the Penguins have points in six-straight games (5-0-1), and eight of their last nine (7-1-1) versus the Red Wings.
NHL
Ducks host young fan from Make-A-Wish, plan special day
Youth hockey player practices with team, visits Balboa Island with players. The Anaheim Ducks made a young fan's wish come true Tuesday. The Ducks partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a youth hockey player, Jackson, for a day full of epic experiences. First, Jackson signed a two-day contract with...
NHL
Yotes Notes: Happy Home, Carcone's Debut and Schmaltz Stays Hot
Arizona continues to play well at home this season as it heads into the 2023 calendar year. Michael Carcone said there were some nerves prior to his season debut on Tuesday. Whatever was there, though, seemingly disappeared in a hurry. The 26-year-old, who led the AHL in total points before...
NHL
Capitals Recall Lucas Johansen from Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season. The 6'2", 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut...
