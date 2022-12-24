Read full article on original website
Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3
PARIS (AP) — Members of France’s Kurdish community and others held a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism. Turkey summoned France’s ambassador Monday over what it called “black propaganda”...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing...
China sends 71 warplanes toward Taiwan after US passes defense bill
(HONG KONG) -- China on Monday flew 71 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone, as part of a drill that included 47 planes crossing the de-facto maritime border between the mainland and the island. The 47 aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, entering into Taiwan’s southwest...
